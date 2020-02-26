This Asus gaming PC with a GTX 1660 Ti is just $750 right now

Prebuilt gaming PCs are a great way to get into the wonderful world of PC games, especially if you don't feel comfortable building a system yourself. There are even occasional sales that make prebuilt systems price-competitive with custom builds, and that's exactly what has happened today. One PC from Asus with a Core i5 CPU and a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card is just $749.99 from Newegg, a discount of $220 from the original MSRP.

This desktop has great hardware for the price: you get a 6-core/6-thread Intel Core i5-9400F processor, a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 8GB of RAM, a 500W 80+ Gold power supply, and an unspecified motherboard using Intel's B360 chipset. Unlike most PCs around this price, which still use the dreaded small-SSD/big-HDD combo, this desktop has a large 512GB SSD as the primary drive.

The GTX 1660 Ti graphics card in this PC means you'll be able to play just about any game available right now comfortably at 1080p, and some titles will even run smoothly at 1440p. Check out our GTX 1660 Ti review for more details about the card's performance.

The only aspect of this PC that stands out as a downside is the 8GB of RAM—that only satisfies the minimum requirements for more demanding games (like open-world titles), but at least that can be easily upgraded down the road. We have some recommendations for the best DDR4 RAM, if that's something you want to do down the road.