This 144Hz FreeSync monitor from MSI is just $380 right now

There have been an awful lot of deals on gaming monitors lately, including models from Acer and some 4K displays. If you're still on the hunt for a new screen, MSI has one of its 32-inch 1440p models for just $379.99 on Amazon right now—about $50 below the usual price, and $100 off the original MSRP.

This is a curved monitor with a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz, using AMD FreeSync. It uses a 1440p VA (vertical alignment) panel, so while it won't match pricier IPS monitors in terms of vibrant and accurate colors, it's still better than displays with TN panels. The monitor is also VESA-mountable, and offers one DisplayPort 1.2 input and two HDMI 2.0 ports.

It's worth noting that this monitor isn't on the list of officially-supported displays for Nvidia G-Sync, and it doesn't seem to work well for people manually enabling G-Sync compatibility mode. As such, it's probably best to only buy this monitor if you have an AMD graphics card.

We might see better discounts on monitors among the Amazon Prime Day PC deals, but if you need to get a display now, this is a great option.

