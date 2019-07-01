Select Acer monitors are $100 off right now

(Image credit: Acer)

If you've recently upgraded your rig, or you bought a shiny new pre-built gaming PC, your monitor might be the next worthwhile upgrade. Right now, Acer has three great monitors—including two high-end Predator models—for $100 off at multiple stores.

The most basic of the bunch is the 31.5-inch Acer ED323QUR, now priced at $299. It's not branded as a gaming monitor, but it has a high 2560x1440 resolution with a VA (Vertical Alignment) LCD panel. It does support FreeSync, however the maximum refresh rate is still 60Hz. Overall, the display isn't a bad option if you just want a basic 1440p experience.

Next is the 35-inch Acer Predator Z35 gaming monitor, which now costs $599.99. It's an ultra-wide screen, with a resolution of 2560x1080 (21:9 aspect ratio). The Z35 uses a VA panel like the above budget monitor, but this one supports Nvidia G-Sync instead of FreeSync.

According to Acer's website, the monitor has a standard refresh rate of 144Hz, but can overclock to 200Hz. For inputs, you get one DisplayPort and one HDMI. Not a bad package at all.

Finally, the 32-inch Acer Predator XB321HK is down to $799.99. This one has a 16:9 4K (3840x2160) IPS screen, with support for Nvidia G-Sync. It also has built-in speakers, and both DisplayPort and HDMI connectors.

The main downside is that it maxes out at 60Hz (or 24Hz if you use HDMI), but unless you have a high-end PC capable of pushing more than 60fps at 4K, that probably won't matter to you.

We might see better discounts on these monitors among the Amazon Prime Day PC deals, but if you need to get a display now, these are all great options.

