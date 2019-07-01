Select Acer monitors are $100 off right now

If you've recently upgraded your rig, or you bought a shiny new pre-built gaming PC, your monitor might be the next worthwhile upgrade. Right now, Acer has three great monitors—including two high-end Predator models—for $100 off at multiple stores.
The most basic of the bunch is the 31.5-inch Acer ED323QUR, now priced at $299. It's not branded as a gaming monitor, but it has a high 2560x1440 resolution with a VA (Vertical Alignment) LCD panel. It does support FreeSync, however the maximum refresh rate is still 60Hz. Overall, the display isn't a bad option if you just want a basic 1440p experience.
Acer ED323QUR | $299.00 ($100 off)
This 1440p monitor covers all the basics with a VA panel and a minimal design. Buy at B&H
Next is the 35-inch Acer Predator Z35 gaming monitor, which now costs $599.99. It's an ultra-wide screen, with a resolution of 2560x1080 (21:9 aspect ratio). The Z35 uses a VA panel like the above budget monitor, but this one supports Nvidia G-Sync instead of FreeSync.
According to Acer's website, the monitor has a standard refresh rate of 144Hz, but can overclock to 200Hz. For inputs, you get one DisplayPort and one HDMI. Not a bad package at all.
Acer Predator Z35 | $599.99 ($100 off)
This high-end ultra-wide monitor supports up to 144Hz using Nvidia G-Sync. Buy at Amazon, Buy at B&H
Finally, the 32-inch Acer Predator XB321HK is down to $799.99. This one has a 16:9 4K (3840x2160) IPS screen, with support for Nvidia G-Sync. It also has built-in speakers, and both DisplayPort and HDMI connectors.
The main downside is that it maxes out at 60Hz (or 24Hz if you use HDMI), but unless you have a high-end PC capable of pushing more than 60fps at 4K, that probably won't matter to you.
Acer Predator XB321HK | $799.99 ($100 off)
This high-end monitor is limited to 60Hz, but it has an excellent 4K IPS panel. Amazon says it's $300 off, but the previous price was $899. Buy at Amazon, Buy at B&H
We might see better discounts on these monitors among the Amazon Prime Day PC deals, but if you need to get a display now, these are all great options.
Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.