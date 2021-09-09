This 120Hz gaming laptop can run Crysis, comes with Crysis, and now costs just $970

If your budget for a gaming laptop sits at about a grand, do yourself a solid and check out this Lenovo Legion 5 configuration that's on sale at Newegg. It's currently discounted to $969.99, which is down $260 from its list price, plus it comes with an 'Intel Software Bundle' valued at $95.

The software package consists of Crysis Remastered Trilogy (includes the single-player campaigns from Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3), which is due out in October, and Humankind. So yes, not only can this laptop run Crysis, it comes with it, in remastered form.

Gaming Laptop Deal Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop | Core i7 10750H | GeForce GTX 1660 Ti | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,299.99 $969.99 at Newegg (save $260)

This Lenovo Legion 5 pairs an 8-core/16-thread Comet Lake CPU with a reasonably fast GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. It also sports an IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and comes with a $95 gaming bundle consisting of Crysis Remastered Trilogy and Humankind.View Deal

This laptop is built around an Intel Core i7 10750H Comet Lake processor (6C/12T, 2.6GHz to 5GHz, 12MB of L3 cache) and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. That's a last-gen GPU, sure, but it's a good one in the sub-$1,000 space. In rasterized rendering, it's roughly on par with the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti (mobile variant), and often comes out a little ahead, according to the collection of benchmark comparisons at Notebookcheck.

You don't have access to key RTX features like dedicated hardware for real-time ray tracing and Deep Learning Super Sampling. But otherwise, the GTX 1660 Ti is a strong GPU for laptop gaming. It has room to stretch its legs, too, with the 1920x1080 IPS display capable of running at 120Hz.

I'm less enthralled by the 8GB of DDR4 memory. Ideally, I'd like to see laptop makers offer 16GB as a baseline on any laptop geared towards gaming, save for maybe ultra-affordable ones. At least upgrading to 16GB isn't all that expensive, though.

For storage, it comes equipped with a 512GB SSD. Here as well I'd like to see something more capacious. However, it's nice that laptop makers have largely moved on from pinching pennies by sticking paltry 256GB SSDs into their systems (they're still out there, just far less common these days).

Overall, it's a good configuration for the money. For more options, check out our roundup of cheap gaming laptop deals. And if it's a Lenovo Legion laptop with an AMD processor inside that you're after (and you have a bigger budget to work with), have a look at our Lenovo Legion 5 Pro review.