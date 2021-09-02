Popular

Crysis Remastered Trilogy gets an October release date

All three Crysis remasters will be available individually or in a bundle.

I've always liked the Crysis games for being the videogame equivalent of junk food: Big, loud, dumb, forgettable, and a ton of fun in the moment. If you missed that particular pleasure the first time around (the original Crysis is 14 years old now), or if you enjoyed last year's Crysis Remastered and can't wait for more, you'll be happy to hear that the remaining games in the trilogy are almost here.

Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered will arrive on October 15, Crytek announced today, and will be available both individually and in a full-trilogy bundle with the first game. The updated versions will include support for 4K and uncapped framerates on PC, with improved textures, lighting, and other visual enhancements, plus "substantial performance gains" which hopefully means that the age-old question of "Can it run Crysis?" won't be as much of a pressing concern as it used to be.

Unfortunately there's still no sign of Crysis Warhead, the standalone expansion to the first Crysis that for my money was an all-around better and more interesting experience. It wasn't included with Crysis Remastered and the announcement of the trilogy launch date makes no mention of it either. My hope is that Crytek is holding it back for a launch-day surprise. (I also hope they throw in a quicksave function, too.)

As with the first remaster, the Crysis Remastered Trilogy will be an Epic Games Store exclusive at launch. It'll get to Steam eventually, though: Crysis Remastered, which launched on the Epic Store on September 18, 2020, is now listed there as "coming soon."

Andy Chalk
