These are the best deals still live after Prime Day

Alienware 34 AW3423DWF | 34-inch | 165Hz | QD-OLED | $1,099.99 $799.99 at Dell (save $250)

Alienware's fancy QD-OLED panel just got that little bit cheaper. It's still not exactly entry-level at $800, but think of it as a long-term investment that will make every single gaming session pop. Once you've experienced per-pixel OLED-style lighting, you won't want to return to LCD tech. You can read our Alienware QD-OLED review for more. Price check: Best Buy $799.99

MSI Aegis R | Intel i7 13700F | Nvidia RTX 4070 | 16GB DDR5 RAM | 2TB PCIe SSD | $1,799.99 $1,499.99 at Newegg (save $300)

This monolithic PC packs a lot of power at $1,500 thanks to its powerful current-gen Core Intel i7 CPU and RTX 4070. The one thing I really like is that it has a 2TB SSD, which is sorely lacking in many of these gaming PC deals.

Amazon Fall Prime Day is officially over. If you couldn't partake in the two-day festival of discounts, don't fret. Many of the best Prime Day deals are still live and in stock. If you're still looking to upgrade your hardware and save money, these are remaining deals we most recommend checking out.



The best deal of the week is a 32-inch Alienware 34 OLED display for $800. It's still expensive at that price, of course, but it's not only one of the best curved ultrawide monitors you can buy, it's also one of the best OLEDs on the market.



In our review, we were blown away by its impressive response time and brightness, which has been a pain point with many OLED gaming displays this year.

This RTX 4070-powered MSI Aegis R for $1,500 stands out because of its 2TB SSD, nearly double the storage from other systems we saw on sale this week. The PC itself is no slouch, either. There's power under the hood thanks to its current-gen Core i7 CPU and RTX 4070 GPU combo.

Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQA1A | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | $249.99 $199.99 at Newegg (save $50)

For the budget-conscious gamer, Asus makes a mean gaming monitor. This screen may be on the cheaper side, even costing less than some 1080p panels, yet it delivers 1440p res gaming with a 170Hz refresh rate (overclocked). Not too shabby. Price check: Amazon $249.99

At the start of Prime Day, I found this really impressive 1440p TUF gaming monitor for $200. It's cheaper than some 1080p monitors we found on sale, giving you an affordable path to 1440p gaming. I've used this monitor before, and while I wasn't in love with the contrast, it's fast, ergonomic, and especially works well as a secondary monitor.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless | 15 - 21,000Hz | Wireless | 300hr battery | $199.99 $149 at Amazon (save $50.99)

There are specific things you want from a wireless headset: comfort, great audio, and a long battery life. The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is the best wireless gaming headset around beause it manages to combine all of those key elements. And when we're talking about battery life, nothing else comes close to the 300 hours of listening time they can offer. Price check: Best Buy $199.99 | Newegg $169.99

JBL Quantum TWS | 20 - 20,000Hz | Wireless | 8+16 (from case) | $149.95 $79.95 at Amazon (save $70)

The JBL Quantums are the best gaming earbuds around right now. They're simple, straightforward, and comfortable. They also offer dual-modes, allowing you to connect via Bluetooth or a 2.4GHz USB Type-C dongle for latency-free gaming. That makes them a perfect fit for your phone and handheld gaming PC. Price check: Newegg $79.95

We're curating all the best Fall Prime Day PC gaming deals right here.

These JBL Quantums for $70 are a price for me to consider using them for gaming and working out. Its dual-mode connectivity means you can connect to your phone via Bluetooth and a 2.4GHz USB Type-C dongle for latency-free gaming.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha wireless gaming headset for $150 is a work of sorcery of some kind. Not only does this headset sound incredible, but it also offers 300 hours of battery life. Yeah, not an exaggeration. It comes in HyperX's traditional black and red colorway, which isn't for everyone. But honestly, I think I'm okay with that if I don't have to worry about charging it every night like I do some other headsets.



WD Black SN850X | 1TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300MB/s read | 6,300MB/s write | $159.99 $59 at Amazon (save $100.99)

This is our favorite SSD for gaming right now. Unlike the cheaper SN770, the SN850X encapsulates the best PCIe 4.0 offers in terms of performance (check out our review). That makes it a great fit for a boot drive with space to spare for your game library, and at this price, we're happy to pay the premium for its higher speed. Price check: Best Buy $59.99 | Newegg $71.55

Samsung T7 Shield | 1TB | USB 3.2 Gen2 | 1,050 MB/s read | 1,000 MB/s write | $159.99 $79.99 at Amazon (save $80)

Samsung's external drives have a better recent history than its internal SSDs, so we've no hesitation in recommending the T7 for any professional looking for a large amount of storage that can be safely taken from place to place. They're designed to be rugged and fast, a potent combo. Oh, and they are available in three colors.

2023 has been a good year for cheap SSDs, and Prime Day was no different. This Lexar NM790 2TB NVMe SSD for $87 was the best SSD I found, except the stock has been all over the place. But fear not, the 1TB WD SN850X, one of the best SSDs for gaming, is still available and still very much on sale for $60.

Keeping the theme of cheap storage, my favorite external SSD, the Samsung T7 Shield, is also discounted to $80 for a 1TB model. It's a great drive for travel and can handle the elements pretty well. Oh, and it comes in blue!