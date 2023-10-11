Welcome to the second of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, and while there may not necessarily be any big new deals hitting the virtual shelves today, there are still a host of great discounts available on the best PC gaming kit around. Theoretically this Fall Prime Day event will shut down October 11 at midnight PDT (3am EDT), but given that every other retailer in the land is taking part, too, the deals will likely stretch out all week.

Here I'm going to be highlighting all the best deals a PC gamer could want, and giving my personal recommendation as to which ones you should be taking really seriously.

I'm joined on this adventure by our new AI deals pal (he's not really an AI, or a 'he') who will do your bidding if you ask it to search for deals on specific things. Cut it some slack as it's new 🤖

But if you prefer the manual approach we've been curating the best deals by category too: Best gaming laptop deals | Best gaming PC deals | Best gaming monitor deals | Best SSD deals | Best graphics card deals

Gordon Botman - the deal-hunting AI

I mean, look, it's not AI, but it's still a clever wee bit of code that will scour through our own curated deals list and try and find the best ones to match what you're searching for. It will even highlight deals found by other Future sites. But you don't have to click on those...