The last minute PC Gaming holiday gift guide

The holidays are fast approaching, but if you've still yet to find the perfect gift for the PC gamer in your life, have no fear. We've curated a big ol' list of our favorite PC gaming gift deals, no matter what your budget, so you're sure to find something to suit.

Or perhaps you're looking for something to treat yourself this year? Whatever you're looking for and whatever your budget, we've got suggestions ranging from surprisingly cheap but sure to please peripherals all the way up to our luxury section, in which you'll find some of our favorite high-end hardware, from hand-held gaming devices to laptops, full-on gaming PCs and beyond.

We're full of seasonal cheer, and have made it our mission to make sure you know what to look for when it comes to buying the perfect gift for that perfect person, even if that perfect person is, well, y'know, you.

Without further ado, let's get looking into our seasonal stockings and let the gift-guiding commence!

Under $50 Stocking fillers and budget bargains

Logitech G240 Cloth Gaming Mousepad | Moderate Friction |Non-slip rubber base| $9.99 $7.99 at Amazon (save $2)

Looking for a cheap stocking filler? It's surprising how many people overlook their mouse mat. No matter how good your mouse might be, if the surface you're using it on isn't just right, your gaming experience isn't going to be all you hoped. This Logitech G240 pad might be super-cheap but its designed to give the perfect amount of resistance, with a consistent texture to make sure your mouse sensor is receiving exact feedback on every movement. Logitech make some of our favorite gaming mice, so they really know what they're doing when it comes to designing a good mouse mat. Price check: $8.49 at Best Buy

Elevation Lab The Anchor | Under-desk headphone mount | $14.95 $11.95 at Amazon (save $3)

We know. It's a hook. But you wouldn't believe how much difference it makes having somewhere discreet to hang your headphones, rather than constantly moving them around your desk when you're not using them. If you or your loved one has a headset and nowhere to put it, a well-built headphone hook that discreetly mounts under your desk with good strong tape is sure to please. Didn't believe it 'til I tried it myself, but it's true.

EVGA X20 | Wireless | 16,000 DPI | Right-handed | $69.99 $17.99 at Amazon (Save $52)

Yep, we did a double-take as well. A wireless gaming mouse from an established brand for under $20? As stocking fillers go, this is a pretty good one. And while it must be said that the aesthetics are not for everyone, in terms of functionality the EVGA X20 has a lot going for it, with 10 buttons, triple sensors, 5 customisable profiles and 3 zone RGB lighting. A genuinely decent gaming mouse at budget holiday gift money. Price check: $19.99 at Newegg

HyperX SoloCast | USB | Cardioid condenser mic | 24-bit/96kHz | $59.99 $39.97 at Amazon (Save $20.02)

Got someone in your life who's always talked about streaming or starting a podcast, yet hasn't made the leap? Or perhaps you're looking for a budget way in to good vocal audio yourself? This Hyper-X unit might be cheap, but as we found in our review it sounds nearly identical to the much more expensive HyperX QuadCast. It might not have all the flashy features but it's a great starting point for anyone thinking about recording audio, or simply to capture great vocals for your next remote meeting. Price check: $39.99 at Newegg

SteelSeries Apex 3 | RGB lighting| Whisper-quiet tactile switches | Full-size | $49.99 $45.53 at Amazon (Save $52)

Every PC gamer needs a good keyboard, but the really good ones from trusted brands are often quite expensive. Not so here, as this SteelSeries squeezes under our $50 marker with a lot of features that you wouldn't expect from a keeb at this price. A removable magnetic wrist rest, 10-zone adjustable RGB lighting, a programable wheel for volume and media control, whisper-quiet switches, and it's even IP32 water-resistant. You might struggle to fit it in a stocking, but otherwise this would make a great gift for anyone slogging away on a plain old set of keys.

Razer BlackShark V2 X | 50mm drivers | 12-28,000Hz | Closed-back | Wired | $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon (save $10)

The Razer Blackshark V2 X is well equipped with a quality cardioid mic, 7.1 surround sound and a 50mm set of well-balanced and great sounding titanium Tri-force drivers. It's a solid, dependable and good looking bit of gear, with everything you could reasonably want from a wired headset at this price. The green cable will split opinions, but if you're buying for a younger relative I reckon they'll love it. A lot of adults too... Price check: $59.99 at Newegg

$50 - $100 Gaming gifts

EPOS Sennheiser GSP 600 | 50mm drivers | 10-30,000kHz | Closed-back | Wired | $149 $72 at Amazon (save $77)

If powerful audio is top of the agenda for your giftee this year, then these cans may well be for them. When we reviewed the Sennheiser GSP600 we found them firm but comfy, with excellent build quality and a fantastic soundstage. These pump sound at quite a considerable level, with excellent sub bass and crisp treble that might not be for everyone but certainly makes them a lively listening experience, and that gigantic mic definitely delivers. They may be a bit skull-crushing for some in both comfort and overall sound, but they make a compelling case for themselves nonetheless. Price check: $149.99 Best Buy

WD Black SN850X | 1TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300MB/s read | 6,300MB/s write | $159.99 $79.99 at Best Buy (save $80)

This is our favorite SSD for gaming right now, and unlike the cheaper SN770, the SN850X encapsulates the best PCIe 4.0 offers in terms of performance (check out our review). If you're looking to treat yourself or someone dear to you with a really fast gaming drive this season, this may well be the one to pick. Price check: Amazon $76.98 | Newegg $79.99

Razer Basilisk Ultimate | Wireless | 20,000 DPI | Right-handed | $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon (save $70)

Be still mine beating heart...sorry what? Oh yes. The description. The Razer Basilisk Ultimate is simply one of the best looking gaming mice I've ever seen, what with it's sinister jet-black design and light strip Chroma RGB lighting, but more than that it just feels great underneath your hands. 11 programmable buttons, 100 hour battery life, super-fast switches, and a premium feel that's right up there with the very best mice we've tested. Yep, this would make an excellent, very good, fantastic seasonal gift indeed. Price check: $99.99 at Newegg

Turtle Beach VelocityOne | Flightstick/Joystick | Adjustable lighting | Throttle + flap levers | OLED display | $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $30)

Good flight controllers can get very expensive very quickly, but if you're buying for someone who plays Microsoft Flight Simulator, space combat games, Warthunder or any other sort of flying game on a regular controller, then this is a fantastic upgrade. It's got 27 programmable buttons, an OLED flight management display, a programmable hat switch for easy view changes and a rapid fire trigger, along with dedicated throttle and flap levers built right into the unit. It might be built for Xbox, but full Windows 10 and Windows 11 support means this is ideal for getting into flight on PC as well. Price check: $136.99 Newegg

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 4 | 40mm drivers | 20-22,000kHz | Closed-back | Wireless | $119.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $20)

Sneaking in at just under the $100 mark, how about a set of excellent wireless headphones from SteelSeries? These stylish units feature 36 hr battery life, USB C fast-charging, SteelSeries' renowned ClearCast microphone, 360 degree spatial audio and a rock-solid 2.4GHz high-speed wireless connection. Multi-platform support means these aren't just a great gift for a PC gamer either, as they'll work just as well on a PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and more. Price check: $139.93 at Newegg

$100 - $200 Mega gifts

Acer Nitro QG271 | 27-inch | 1080p | 100Hz | IPS | FreeSync | $149.99 $109.99 at Newegg (save $40)

A whole 100Hz IPS display for the sort of cash you'd normally spend on a discounted VA unit, this monitor packs a lot of desirable features into a subtle chassis design. FreeSync support, 99% sRGB color gamut, fast refresh rate and from a very good brand, albeit at 1080p resolution, which may not be enough for some. Regardless, you get to give someone a brand new gaming monitor as a gift and that's going to make them very happy indeed. What's not to like?

Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless 7.1 surround | 50mm drivers | 20Hz -20,000kHz | Closed-back | Wireless | $199.99 $119.98 at Amazon (save $80.01)

A big comfy headset, with big sound to match. The Razer Nari Ultimate comes with a retractable mic, THX spatial 7.1 surround sound, cross platform compatibility via its 2.4GHz wireless USB transceiver and even cooling gel infused ear cushions. They also come with haptic feedback, which isn't for everyone but can be disabled to make them just a fantastic set of great sounding headphones, and we loved them when we had a set in for our review. Price check: $274.97 at Newegg

SteelSeries Arctis Pro+ GameDAC | 40mm drivers | 10-40,000kHz | Closed-back | Wired | $249.99 $162 at Amazon (save $87.99)

We know what you're thinking. A wired headset, at this price? But the SteelSeries Arctics Pro+ GameDAC hides a secret, and it's all contained in that little amplifier on the end. Thanks to that USB DAC unit these cans sound truly great, and seeing as they've been out for a while you can pick up a set at reasonable gift-giving money. Comfy too, what with that ski-goggle style suspension headband, and even the screen on the amp is an OLED model. Classy these, and if sumptuous audio is what you're after they make a fantastic choice. Price check: $274.31 at Newegg

ASRock Phantom Gaming | 27-inch | 165Hz | 1440p | VA | FreeSync Premium | $239.99 $197.99 at Newegg (save $42)

If you're buying for someone that would prefer a higher resolution display than the Acer Nitro above, then how about this 1440p ASRock? This panel offers high resolution and a rapid refresh rate for a potent PC gaming combo, and the built-in Wi-Fi antenna helps it stand out from the crowd. That's hardly essential, but could come in useful for some. Regardless, this is a fully fledged gaming monitor for under $200, and whether used as a secondary or a main display it's definitely got the goods.

$200+ Luxury Gifts

Steam Deck (original) | 64GB SSD | $349 at Steam

The Steam Deck may have had an OLED refresh (see below) but the original LCD version is still an excellent handheld gaming device, and still currently at a price that puts it firmly at the lower end of our luxury gift category. It's just as fast as the fancier OLED version below, but what it lacks in storage (that can be easily upgraded) it makes up for in bang for handheld gaming buck.

Steam Deck OLED | 512GB SSD | $549 at Steam

The Steam Deck OLED is the brand new, all singing all dancing version of the Deck, and we liked it a lot in our review. It's got a fabulous new 90Hz display, better battery life, and really makes an all-round handheld gaming platform with very few disadvantages. It's a pricey gift for sure, but anyone breaking open the box on one of these come the holidays is going to spend many happy afternoons in handheld gaming bliss.

Asus ROG Ally | AMD Z1 Extreme | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 7-inch 1080p | 120Hz | $699.99 $599.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

The most powerful version of once of the best PC gaming handhelds just got hit with the deal stick, and it would make a wonderful, if very generous gift for someone yet to get into the world of handheld PC gaming. It's super, it's duper, it's a big ol' chunk of change, but we thought it was very impressive in our review. Price check: Amazon $699.99

Alienware m16 | Core i9 13900HX | RTX 4080 | 16-inch | 16GB DDR5-4800 | 1TB SSD | 240Hz | 2560 x 1600 | $2,699.99 $2,299.99 at Dell (save $400)

Alienware laptops are usually more expensive than the competition, but at this price and with these specs this actually makes a compelling deal, and a hell of a choice for a seasonal gift. This is an absolute monster of a gaming laptop, and would make the ultimate holiday present from a very recognisable brand if you're really looking to spend big this season. Price check: Best Buy $2,699.99

ABS Eurus Aqua | RTX 4090 | Core i9 14900KF | 2TB SSD | 32GB DDR5 | $3,999 $3,399 at Newegg (save $600)

Well we had to, didn't we? For those of you looking to really, really treat a loved one, or indeed yourself this year, nothing is likely to make a PC gamer happier than this. A top of the stack Core i9, 32GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD and an RTX 4090? Need we say any more? Oh, go on then. Absolutely top flight components for not much more than the price of a really good RTX 4090 on its own, such is the state of the GPU market as things stand. It's a mighty machine this, and although it's an absolutely outlandish gift, if you're really looking to flash the cash this year and have someone forever in your debt, well, this is the machine to do it.

UK Gifts

Logitech G240 Cloth Gaming Mousepad | Moderate Friction |Non-slip rubber base| £11.99 at Amazon

Looking for a cheap stocking filler? It's surprising how many people overlook their mouse mat. No matter how good your mouse might be, if the surface you're using it on isn't just right, your gaming experience isn't going to be all you hoped. This Logitech G240 pad might be super-cheap but its designed to give the perfect amount of resistance, with a consistent texture to make sure your mouse sensor is receiving exact feedback on every movement. Logitech make some of our favorite gaming mice, so they really know what they're doing when it comes to designing a good mouse mat.

Logitech G305 | Wireless | 12,000 DPI | Right-handed | £59.99 £29.99 at Amazon (save £30)

This little Logitech would make a great stocking filler for anyone who could do with a decent gaming mouse from a great brand. It's got Logitech's HERO gaming sensor, 250 hours (!) of battery life and a super-lightweight design, meaning it's quick to respond and ready to game for hour after hour. Price check: £48.47 at Ebuyer

Razer Cynosa Lite | RGB chroma lighting| Membrane keys | Full-size | $44.99 $26.99 at Amazon (Save $18)

Good keyboards from well known brands can be expensive, but this Razer model is a nice upgrade from a bog-standard keeb with its soft cushion switches, Razer Chroma RGB lighting and spill-resistant design. It's a bit of an ask to squeeze it into a holiday stocking, but its at a great budget gift price here.

HyperX SoloCast | USB | Cardioid condenser mic | 24-bit/96kHz | £44.99 at Amazon

Got someone in your life who's always talked about streaming or starting a podcast, yet hasn't made the leap? Or perhaps you're looking for a budget way in to good vocal audio yourself? This Hyper-X unit might be cheap, but as we found in our review it sounds nearly identical to the much more expensive HyperX QuadCast. It might not have all the flashy features but it's a great starting point for anyone thinking about recording audio, or simply to capture great vocals for your next remote meeting.

Razer BlackShark V2 X | 50mm drivers | 12-28,000Hz | Closed-back | Wired | £59.99 $47.20 at Amazon (save £12.79)

The Razer Blackshark V2 X is well equipped with a quality cardioid mic, 7.1 surround sound and a 50mm set of well-balanced and great sounding titanium Tri-force drivers. It's a solid, dependable and good looking bit of gear, with everything you could reasonably want from a wired headset at this price. The green cable will split opinions, but if you're buying for a younger relative I reckon they'll love it. A lot of adults too... Price check: £55.99 at Scan

Logitech G502 | Wireless | 25,600 DPI | Right-handed | £139.99 £79.99 at Amazon (save £60)

The Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED (sorry, I just love typing that) is a real jack of all trades, master of many, and would make any gamer looking for a new mouse very happy this season. With 11 programmable buttons, adjustable weights and a 60 hour battery life it's got all the specs you could want, along with Logitech's very impressive and accurate Hero 25K sensor for superb accuracy. A multi-functional marvel, for even the fussiest of gaming gift-receivers. Price check: £109.98 at Ebuyer

Razer Basilisk Ultimate | Wireless | 20,000 DPI | Right-handed | £149.99 £86 at Amazon (save £63.99)

Be still mine beating heart...sorry what? Oh yes. The description. The Razer Basilisk Ultimate is simply one of the best looking gaming mice I've ever seen, what with it's sinister jet-black design and light strip Chroma RGB lighting, but more than that it just feels great underneath your hands. 11 programmable buttons, 100 hour battery life, super-fast switches, and a premium feel that's right up there with the very best mice we've tested. Yep, this would make an excellent, very good, fantastic seasonal gift indeed. Price check: £149.99 at Scan

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro | 50mm drivers | 12-28,000Hz | Closed-back | Wired | £179.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save £80)

This wireless version of the Razer BlackShark uses those same great sounding drivers and mic, but with all the freedom a solid 2.4GHz wireless connection brings. They're a handsome and comfy set of cans, with great audio quality and excellent passive noise cancellation, meaning whoever receives a set of these will be able to tune out the chaos of the seasonal celebrations and sit in wireless audio bliss. Ahhhh. Price check: £199.98 at Ebuyer

Thrustmaster T16000M | Joystick, throttle and rudder pedals | £199.99 £149.98 at Scan (save £50.01)

This really is the whole package for a loved one who's looking to get into flight sims, or maybe someone who's been enjoying flight and space combat games but on a regular controller. A good flight stick really does make all the difference, and here you get a joystick, separate throttle control and rudder pedals all at a very good price. Mappable buttons, 3d hall effect magnetic sensors and good looks to boot, this setup is designed to give you everything you need to take to the virtual skies. Price check: £153.48 at Amazon

ASRock Phantom Gaming | 27-inch | 1080p | IPS | 165Hz | £178.99 £159.98 at Scan (save £19.01)

A full on 165Hz 1080p IPS display for under £160? It's pretty amazing that you can find these specs at this sort of price, and means you could give someone a very capable gaming display this holiday season for reasonable money. Some may want more than the 1080p resolution this monitor provides, but for the money it's a whole lot of seasonal good cheer.

Steam Deck (original) | 64GB SSD | £309 at Steam

The Steam Deck may have had an OLED refresh (see below) but the original LCD version is still an excellent handheld gaming device, and still currently at a price that puts it firmly at the lower end of our luxury gift category. It's just as fast as the fancier OLED version below, but what it lacks in storage (that can be easily upgraded) it makes up for in bang for handheld gaming buck.

ASRock Phantom Gaming PG34WQ15R2B | 34-inch | 165Hz | 3440 x 1440 | VA | £418.99 £389.99 at Scan (save £29)

Leave it to ASRock to keep the bargains coming, as this big ultrawide might not be mega-expensive, but it really does deliver on the specifications. As we found in our review, this 1ms 165Hz VA panel has no major weaknesses and makes for a really nice overall package for the money. A really, really big holiday gift, and sure to be well-received.

Steam Deck OLED | 512GB SSD | £479 at Steam

The Steam Deck OLED is the brand new, all singing all dancing version of the Deck, and we liked it a lot in our review. It's got a fabulous new 90Hz display, better battery life, and really makes an all-round handheld gaming platform with very few disadvantages. It's a pricey gift for sure, but anyone breaking open the box on one of these come the holidays is going to spend many happy afternoons in handheld gaming bliss.

MSI Stealth 17 Studio | Core i7-13700H | GeForce RTX 4070 | 17.3-inch | 1440p | 240Hz | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | £1,699.99 at Scan

Well, it's a big price for a holiday gift, but this is a big screen laptop with some serious specs to match. This machine packs the RTX 4070 into a compelling studio package that's also a great option for gamers, too. The 17-inch display rocks a 2560 x 1440 resolution and a 240Hz refresh, making it a good-looking panel for both creators and Alan Wake 2. The back up spec of 16GB DDR5 and a 1TB SSD are the expected pairing for the 14-core, 20-thread CPU at its heart, but is still welcome at this price. A really chunky present, with really chunky gaming credentials too.