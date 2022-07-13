The cheap Prime Day PC gaming deals you don't have to feel guilty about

It's hard to resist some of the Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals (opens in new tab) that are everywhere this week, but maybe you don't have to. Sure, if you're after a gaming laptop deal (opens in new tab) or you're hoping to snag a new GPU, you're going to be paying out a chunk of money. But there are plenty of cheap Prime Day PC gaming deals that won't break the bank, or leave you panicked because you've already spent the entirety of next month's paypacket on a new toy.

It's easy to fall into the trap of thinking you have to spend big bucks to reap the rewards of a decent saving on Prime Day but that's not the case at all. There are plenty of deals that suit even a tight budget and there are still generous savings to be had on even the most modest of purchases.

These are my favorite guilt-free sub-$50 Prime Day deals available right now.

Take the Razer DeathAdder V2 wired mouse (opens in new tab), for example. It's currently sitting at the top of our best gaming mouse (opens in new tab) list for 2022, and you can snag it right now for just under $30.

Maybe you're in the market for a new set of cans? The Corsair HS60 Pro is on sale for $40 (opens in new tab). It may not be the most flashy headset in the world, but it still offers decent sound quality and a clear mic. Perfect if you don't want to spend a lot but still want to communicate on comms with your teammates, or the occasional work meeting.

A little extra storage isn't a problem either. For $45 you can snag a 500GB Crucial X6 portable SSD (opens in new tab). It may not offer as much space as some of the other Prime Day SSD deals (opens in new tab), but for the price, it's well worth considering if you're on a budget.

We're on the second day of Prime Day now, so some deals will start disappearing soon. If nothing listed here is doing it for you, you can check out our general Prime Day PC gaming deals hub (opens in new tab), which is updated daily, and have a look through to see if there's anything you might've missed.

Razer DeathAdder V2 | Wired | 20,000 DPI | 8 buttons | $69.99 $28.49 at Amazon (save $41.50)

This mouse is at the top of our favorite gaming mice for a reason. The Deathadder has everything a gamer could need. Not only does it exhibit flawless tracking, but it also boasts a simple, right-handed ergonomic shape, and a respectable 82g weight. This is the cheapest it's been too.

SteelSeries Level Up Gaming Bundle | Full Size |Green Switch |Apex 3 Keyboard |Rival 3 gaming mouse| $79.99 $35 at Best Buy (save $90)

Get right into the action with this keyboard/mouse bundle by SteelSeries. For $35, you can get an Apex 3 gaming keyboard and a Rival 3 gaming mouse at a pretty stellar value. Both are decent entry-level accessories that would make for a good gift. Also, it comes with a mouse pad. So, there you go.

EVGA Z15 RGB | Full Size |Kailh Silver Switch |RGB | Wired | $129.99 $35 at Amazon (save $95)

This deeply discounted keyboard uses EVGA's unique Kailh 3pin mechanical switches. More importantly, it's only $35, making it one of the better cheap gaming keyboard deals you'll see all Prime Day.

Corsair HS60 Pro | Wired | 50mm drivers | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $30)

With a comfortable fit and only minimal gamer styling, the Corsair HS60 is a great choice if you're going for an understated look. Don't be fooled though as it offers great sound, a decent microphone, and, most importantly, comfort on a shoestring budget.

Crucial X6 Portable SSD | 500GB | $69.95 $44.99 at Amazon (save $24.96)

While not the fastest external SSD you'll see, the Crucial X6's size makes it a perfect travel buddy for editing video's remotely or keeping your PS5 games close to you at all times. It's also super-useful if you're just looking for a simple back-up option or want to transfer files from one machine to another.

Razer Seiren Mini | USB | Supercardioid | $49.99 $33.24 at Amazon (save $16.75)

The Seiren Mini is great for the casual user, with a price tag to match. You can get it in pink too, or white if you don't mind paying a little extra. It's a super-simple mic, using the internals of more expensive options within a basic package.

WD Blue SN570 SSD | 500GB | PCIe 3.0 | 3,500 MB/s reads | 2,300 MB/s writes | $57.99 $44.99 at Amazon (save $13)

You always need more storage, right? I mean, games aren't getting any smaller, so dropping another 500GB chunk into your motherboard (if you have a spare M.2 slot available) is always worth a shot. At under $50 this is a good amount of storage that's many times faster than the quickest SATA SSD.