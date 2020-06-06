The biggest PC gaming stories this week

It wasn't a typical week in PC gaming, as you'd expect. As protests sparked by the May 25 police killing of George Floyd spread around the world, a number of game companies made donations to charities related to the Black Lives Matter movement this week, and Humble dedicated $1M to publishing games from Black creators. The Black Lives Matter Support Bundle has also raised a large sum.

Earlier in the week, we compiled a list of organizations you can donate to, educational materials, and other resources related to anti-racism and protesting. You can find that here.

As a result of the ongoing protests, most game events scheduled for this weekend and next week have been pushed back. Here are some of the big ones:

For more, we're keeping an up-to-date schedule of summer gaming events.

More PC gaming news this week

Dragon Age Inquisition, Need for Speed, and more EA games are now on Steam, and on sale

A while back, EA announced that after years of mostly sticking to Origin, it would start putting more games on Steam again. The first batch of 'em is here, and they'll be discounted until July 9.

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey will let you explore worlds on foot

We'll finally be able to stretch our space legs next year.

PT recreated in Half-Life: Alyx is gonna be a big nope from me

The very spooky 'Playable Teaser' for the cancelled Silent Hills is being recreated in VR with the Half-Life: Alyx mod tools. It's cool, we're fine with watching other people play it.

Valorant is out now, with a new Spike Rush mode, agent and map

After a couple months of closed beta, Valorant has released, and it's one of our favorite games of the year so far. Read our review here.

