The biggest PC gaming stories this week

It wasn't a typical week in PC gaming, as you'd expect. As protests sparked by the May 25 police killing of George Floyd spread around the world, a number of game companies made donations to charities related to the Black Lives Matter movement this week, and Humble dedicated $1M to publishing games from Black creators. The Black Lives Matter Support Bundle has also raised a large sum.
Earlier in the week, we compiled a list of organizations you can donate to, educational materials, and other resources related to anti-racism and protesting. You can find that here.
As a result of the ongoing protests, most game events scheduled for this weekend and next week have been pushed back. Here are some of the big ones:
- The Guerrilla Collective, PC Gaming Show, and Future Games Show, which were all scheduled for this Saturday, June 6, will now take place on Saturday, June 13.
- EA Play Live, which was scheduled for Thursday, June 11, will now be broadcast on Thursday, June 18.
- Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition, which was going to start on June 9, will now start on June 16.
- Night City Wire (the Cyberpunk 2077 event), which was scheduled for Thursday, June 11, will now happen on Thursday, June 25.
For more, we're keeping an up-to-date schedule of summer gaming events.
More PC gaming news this week
Dragon Age Inquisition, Need for Speed, and more EA games are now on Steam, and on sale
A while back, EA announced that after years of mostly sticking to Origin, it would start putting more games on Steam again. The first batch of 'em is here, and they'll be discounted until July 9.
Elite Dangerous: Odyssey will let you explore worlds on foot
We'll finally be able to stretch our space legs next year.
PT recreated in Half-Life: Alyx is gonna be a big nope from me
The very spooky 'Playable Teaser' for the cancelled Silent Hills is being recreated in VR with the Half-Life: Alyx mod tools. It's cool, we're fine with watching other people play it.
Valorant is out now, with a new Spike Rush mode, agent and map
After a couple months of closed beta, Valorant has released, and it's one of our favorite games of the year so far. Read our review here.
- How devs are still making big games during the pandemic
- Classic RTS Total Annihilation is free to keep on GOG this weekend
- This EVE Online pilot just made history by pillaging $60,000 worth of items
- I made the ultimate gaming desk upgrade... and can never move home again
- Command & Conquer Remastered looks great, but the music is the real treasure
- This new sci-fi management sim is like RimWorld meets Alien
- Long-lost Maxis game SimRefinery is now available to everyone
- Destiny 2 is ready to fire its biggest gun in the game's first live event
- Sea of Thieves is available on Steam now
- Investment group says Activision CEO Bobby Kotick gets paid too much
