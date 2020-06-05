The Black Lives Matter Support Bundle has raised $45,000 and is still going

The Black Lives Matter Support Bundle on Itch.io has raised over $45,000 for the Black Lives Matter Foundation and the National Bail Fund Network so far. Hosted by the developers of the action-arcade game StarCrossed, Contigo Games, the bundle includes 20 games from 18 different indie developers. The page's description says that the total amount raised will be split equally between the two organisations.

The Black Lives Matter Support Bundle launched earlier this week and raised $5,000 within the first 2 hours, going on to raise $31,000 in the first 24 hours it was live. Contigo Games has since increased the bundle's goal to $45,000, which it's now surpassed.

There are two different tiers available to purchase. The $20 tier has 11 games, including Emily is Away Too and We Met in May, while the $40 tier has an additional 9 games, including Coffee Talk, Moon Hunters, and StarCrossed. Sales for the bundle will end on June 17, so there are two weeks left to show support.

18 teams of independent developers have come together to support #BlackLivesMatter and the National Bail Fund Network.We stand with the Black community.Join us in the fight for racial justice and get 20 awesome games. 🖤https://t.co/VGydMqKr7Y pic.twitter.com/HaZcgu58woJune 3, 2020

To check out the full list of games, head on over to the Black Lives Matter Support Bundle's itch.io page. The indie storefront also has its own fundraiser bundle, the Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality, with all proceeds going to the NAACP Legal Defence and Educational Fund and the Community Bail Fund.

We've got a growing list of the game developers, publishers, and storefronts that have expressed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. We've also assembled a list of resources that includes links to donation pages, reading lists and videos, and information on how to prepare for protests.