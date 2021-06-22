The best Prime Day PC gaming deals that aren't on Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day sales event isn't just confined to Amazon's own website—many other retail stores run their own discounts simultaneously. In fact, many of the same discounts available on Amazon right now are mirrored across other stores. Even if you're not an Amazon Prime member, you can still upgrade your PC setup on the cheap right now.

In this roundup, we've compiled the best deals on PC gaming-related items (no Instant Pot here) from non-Amazon stores. No matter if you don't want to pony up $99/year for Prime, or just don't want to give Jeff Bezos more money, here's all the good stuff you can get from other retailers right now.

Gaming laptops

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 | RTX 2070 Super | 1TB SSD | Intel Core i9 | $2,499.99 $1,899.99 at NewEgg (save $600)

It may sound like a little much for a laptop with an RTX 2070 Super, but we're living in strange times. The ROG Strix Scar 15 is a decent laptop that's sure to pump out great frames at 1080p, regardless of its previous generation GPU. There may not be a webcam, but with a 300Hz screen and 1TB of storage, it's sure to scratch that gaming itch.View Deal

Dell G15 | RTX 3060 | Intel Core i7 | 512GB NVMe SSD | 1080p 120Hz | $1,428.99 $1,126.99 at Dell (save $302)

The Dell G15 is a great entry-level gaming laptop that excels in 1080p gaming. While the 512GB NVMe SSD isn't the biggest you'll still benefit from decreased load times and overall fast speeds that make HDDs look like snails. View Deal

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition | Ryzen 7 5800H | RTX 3060 | $1,458.99 $1,249.99 at Dell (save $209)

The Ryzen Edition of the G15 sports some fine Ryzen eight-core mobile silicon, and pairs it with one of the latest Nvidia RTX 30-series laptop GPUs. With that you get a 165Hz 1080p screen, 16GB DDR4-3200 RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. It's a pretty killer spec for the money, especially where we are in the current gaming hardware market.View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 | RTX 2060 | 1TB SSD | 4K 60Hz | $1,550 $1,249.99 at Best Buy (save $300)

Despite having a last-gen GPU, the Zephyrus M15 is a great midrange 1080p gaming laptop with a gorgeous 4K display. If you care more about resolution than framerate, this is the laptop for you. View Deal

Gaming PCs

Alienware Aurora R10 | Ryzen 7 5800 | RTX 2060 Super | $1,869.99 $1,499.99 at Dell (save $370)

Were graphics cards more plentiful it would be tough to recommend a $1,500 gaming PC with just an RTX 2060 Super inside it, but that is the only weak point in this otherwise excellent setup. The eight-core, 16-thread Ryzen is a great chip, and the 32GB DDR4-3200 RAM paired with the 1TB NVMe SSD makes this a quality productivity machine. You'll want a new GPU sooner rather than later, but everything else is good for a long while.View Deal

ABS Master Gaming PC | Intel i5 10400F | RTX 3060 | 512GB SSD | $1,299.99 $1,199.99 at Newegg (save $100)

Sadly, it feels like any gaming PC that hasn't taken a massive jump in price because of the GPU shortage is kind of a win. This ABS Master machine pairs one of Intel's best six-core budget CPUs with the Nvidia RTX 3060, 16GB DDR4-3000, and a half terabyte SSD. The RTX 3060 is a decent mainstream card, and in the current climate that makes it rare as hens' teeth. The GPU itself is doing the rounds on Ebay for near $800 on its own. View Deal

Alienware Aurora R10 | Ryzen 7 5800 | RX 5600 | $1,409.99 $1,199.99 at Dell (save $210)

The Ryzen-based Alienware Aurora machines use the same stylish chassis as their Intel cousins, but come filled with AMD components. This PC in particular is an all-AMD system, with the eight-core, 16-thread 5800 and 6GB RX 5600 graphics card backing it up. That's good for 1080p gaming and the 16GB dual channel DDR4-3200 RAM helps make it a decent workstation, too. Though you'll want to add an SSD to the included 1TB HDD storage.View Deal

Gaming monitors

LG Ultragear | 1440p | 165Hz | HDR10 | $349.99 $249.99 at Walmart (save $100)

It's pretty wild what you can get for under $300 nowadays. The LG Ultragear offers a specs bang in the PC gaming sweet spot: 1440p and 165Hz. The speed to deliver a smooth experience and a competitive edge combined with the fidelity of 1440p. HDR10 is simply icing on the cake.View Deal

Samsung T350 Series | 24-inch | 75Hz | 1080p | FreeSync | $149.99 $109.99 at Best Buy (save $40)

Chasing a secondary monitor for your home setup, but don't want to pay through the nose? Or maybe you just need to replace that rubbish 1080p TN screen you've been putting up with for years. This Samsung IPS screen has a 75Hz refresh, which genuinely feels slicker than the standard 60Hz and comes with AMD's frame-syncing tech supported out of the box.View Deal

SSDs and Hard Drives

Crucial BX500 | 1TB | SATA | $65.06 at Newegg

This drive normally hovers around $85-97, but now you can get it for just $65. It's a great choice as a secondary games drive, or a new main drive for an older PC.

View Deal

Crucial P5 | 1TB | NVMe | $95.99 at Best Buy (save $80)

This super-fast NVMe SSD from Crucial is a great primary drive for your PC, with read speeds of 3400 Mbps.View Deal

Samsung 870 QVO | 2TB | SATA | $179.99 at Best Buy (save $40)

If you value storage space over speed, or you're looking for an SSD to replace your games HDD, this 2TB drive from Samsung is a great option at $40 off.



Peripherals

Razer Kiyo Pro Webcam | $159.99 at Best Buy (save $40)

Razer's high-end webcam with a wide-angle lens and impressive light sensor is $40 off right now at Best Buy. That doesn't quite match the $48 off discount currently available at Amazon, but it's close.View Deal

Razer Basilisk X Wireless Mouse | $34.99 at Best Buy ($25 off)

This is one of the cheapest gaming mice around with low-latency wireless support, and you still get a 16K DPI optical sensor and excellent battery life. It also has Bluetooth as an option, so you can use it easily with any PC (and most tablets) when you're not gaming.View Deal

Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Mouse | $29.99 at Best Buy (save $20)

This gaming mouse is even cheaper, and still supports low-latency wireless, but it has a slightly worse sensor than the above-linked Razer model. Still a good deal, though.

View Deal