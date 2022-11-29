The best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals still available as sales wind down

Cyber Monday is coming to a close, and with it we expect a lot of the best deals from the past few days will disappear. A few will stick around—retailers like stretching some sales into a whole Cyber Week—but the deepest discounts likely only have a few hours left to live.

That makes it sound like the deals are about to be executed, but don't feel bad for them: a whole lot of them will be back next year, and some will be back in just a few weeks to tempt you into some last-minute Christmas shopping. The truth is, a lot of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals just exist to tempt you into buying something you don't need. We try to limit our recommendations to hardware that'll actually serve you well, and prices that are significantly lower than usual.

We're curating all the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals (opens in new tab) right here.

Out of the thousands of deals we've been sifting through since before Black Friday, here are 12 that are still alive and stand out as genuine bargains.

(opens in new tab) WD_BLACK SN850X | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300MB/s read | 6,300MB/s writes | $134.99 $99.99 at Newegg (save $35) (opens in new tab)

Our favorite SSD for gaming dropped to a penny under $100 for Cyber Monday, which makes it hard not to shout from the rooftops: if you haven't yet upgraded to a PCIe Gen 4 drive, now is the time. There are cheaper NVMe drives out there, like the 2TB Solidigm P41 Plus (opens in new tab) on sale for only $110. But with the SN850X you're getting top shelf performance noticeably faster if it's your Windows boot drive. This is the right upgrade pick for anyone waiting for PCIe Gen 4 SSDs to get affordable.

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest 2 | 128GB | Beat Saber + Resident Evil 4

$399.99 $349.99 at Amazon (save $50) (opens in new tab)

The all-in-one Meta Quest 2 headset is the best and easiest way to play VR games today, even if it lacks some of the perks of a dedicated PC VR headset. At $350, it's still more expensive than it was before the $100 price bump earlier this year, but at least you get a couple games.

(opens in new tab) Razer BlackShark V2 CouRageJD Edition | 50mm drivers | 12-28,000Hz| Closed-back | Wired | $109.99 $54.99 at Razer (save $55) (opens in new tab)

The BlackShark V2 won the top spot of our best gaming headset list two years ago, and hasn't given it up yet. It's half price in this sale straight from Razer, so long as you don't mind the blue and yellow color combo.

(opens in new tab) Razer BlackShark V2 Pro | 50mm drivers | 12-28,000Hz| Closed-back | Wireless | $179.99 $97.32 at Amazon (save $82.67) (opens in new tab)

The wireless version of the headset above, which is our second favorite wireless headset (opens in new tab). It's bit expensive when it's $180, but regularly goes on sale for $130. At under $100 for the first time, we think it's a great deal.

(opens in new tab) iFixit Pro Tech Bundle | Screwdriver set | Opening tools | Tweezers | Spudgers | Magnetic Mat | $89.99 $67.49 at iFixit (save $22.50) (opens in new tab)

Simply the best toolkit for PC gamers and other electronics hobbyists. If you need a small or strange screwdriver bit, it's in here, alongside spudgers, tweezers, and other small tools for working in hard-to-reach places. The magnetic mat for keeping screws organized is the kind of convenience you won't know you were missing until you have one.

(opens in new tab) PowerColor Red Dragon RX 6800 XT | 16GB GDDR6 | 4,608 shaders | 2,310MHz boost | $599.99 $554.99 at Amazon (save $45) (opens in new tab)

This is the cheapest RX 6800 XT we've found on Cyber Monday. This card is in a bit of a limbo right now, as we're so close to AMD's RDNA 3 launch. That said, if you want a sure-fire way to score 4K gaming performance, this card can absolutely deliver what you're after. At $554.99, this GPU is significantly under its original $649 MSRP (though it was a lot pricier than that for a lot of its life).

(opens in new tab) Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro | 20,000 DPI | Wireless | $129.99 $57.99 at Amazon (save $72) (opens in new tab)

Our second favorite wireless gaming mouse isn't at the lowest price it's ever been but a 55% discount on the best version of this long-running mouse model is worth snagging. Its cousin the Viper Ultimate (opens in new tab) ranks just slightly lower on our list of wireless mice—though it's ambidextrous where the DeathAdder is right-handed—and is also on a really solid 50% off sale including its charging base.

(opens in new tab) Razer Huntsman Mini | 60% | Linear optical switch | Tenkeyless| $129.99 $79.99 at Best Buy (Save $50) (opens in new tab)

It may be small, but that's a mighty discount on a gaming keyboard we scored an 80 in our Razer Huntsman Mini review (opens in new tab). One of Dave's main issues (aside from the price which isn't a problem right now) was that 60% boards are "sooo restrictive." Still, they're great if you're tight on space or move around a lot, and they only take a little getting used to. On top of being a space-saver, The Huntsman sports responsive optical switches, and they're linear so no annoying clicks.

(opens in new tab) MSI Katana GF66 | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | Intel Core i7 12650H | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | 1080p | 144Hz | $1,699 $1,149 at Walmart (save $550) (opens in new tab)

This is the cheapest RTX 3070 Ti toting notebook we've seen, maybe ever. Even the best of Black Friday couldn't compete with this Cyber Monday offer. The 10-core Intel 12th Gen chip within this machine is a great fit for more than just gaming, if you care about any of that, and with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD it's tough to pinpoint any real weak points in the Katana's armor.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix G15 | AMD RX 6800M | AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX | 15.6-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,699.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy (save $600) (opens in new tab)

If you are after a gaming laptop that leaves no performance on the table, the Asus ROG Strix G15 might just be it. It comes with AMD's excellent Ryzen 9 5980HX CPU, an eight-core Zen 3 processor that's impressed us with its gaming and content creation capabilities thus far. The real star of the show is AMD's Radeon RX 6800, however. That's basically the best mobile GPU that the red team can muster (the 6850M XT is only slightly quicker), which works beautifully with the 1440p, 165Hz panel on this machine. The best bit is, while you might expect a mighty price tag to match its high performance, the Strix G15 will cost you $1,100. Best gaming laptop deal of 2022? Possibly.

(opens in new tab) iBuyPower TraceMR Gaming Desktop | Nvidia RTX 3070 | Intel i7 12700F | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD| $1,449.99 $1,149.99 at Best Buy (save $300) (opens in new tab)

Of the prebuilts I've seen come and go through Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this one hits the price/performance balance I'd want. You've got a still powerful RTX 3070 and a 12th gen Intel i7, along with a 1TB NVMe SSD. All boxes, checked.