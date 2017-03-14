Teslagrad follow-up World to the West release date set

Rain Games' Teslagrad is a fun Metroidvania-style platformer that landed in 2013 and, as Phil rightly noted at the time, weighs heavily on the fantastical side of acclaimed inventor Nikolai Tesla's legacy. World to the West is the Norwegian indie outfit's next venture—an "action-puzzler" that's set in the same universe as its indirect forerunner and follows the story of four protagonists who harness distinct special powers. It's also now got a release date: May 5.

Billed as a "cartoony top down action adventure inspired by European adventure comics", World to the West's four heroes hail from different parts of the world, and must use their specific skills to overcome specific obstacles strewn around its vibrant world. Here's some of that in practice:

"Take control of four unique characters," reads the game's Steam page blurb. "Lumina the Teslamancer, Knaus the orphan, Miss Teri the mind bender and the gloriously mustachioed strongman, Lord Clonington—each with their their own motivations, skills and interweaving storylines, as they seek to escape the dark shadow of an ancient prophecy. Travel through corrupt colonies, lush jungles and frozen tundras, as you snoop through the secrets of a forgotten civilization."

The blurb then warns: "Be careful though. Nothing is ever what it seems."

What is more certain, however, is World to the West's launch date—May 5, 2017.