Supercharge your gaming setup with this Lenovo Legion desktop PC, $490 off

Gaming laptops are cool and all, but sometimes you just need to bite the bullet and either build your own or buy a prebuilt gaming desktop. If you're feeling particularly frisky and want to drop some cash on one this fall, this Lenovo prebuilt desktop PC is a great option to snag from the Intel Gamer Days sale, going on now through September 1st.

Right now, you can pick up the Lenovo Legion T730 Gaming Tower for just $1989, which is $490 off its regular price of $2479. That's a meaty discount, especially if you've had your eye on a similar configuration for some time. Just be sure to add the INTELGAMERDAYS coupon code in at checkout.

This bad boy comes rocking an Intel Core i9-9900K processor with Turbo Boost, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8 GB GPU, 32 GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1 TB PCIe SSD for the money. Plus, it's built to be portable, with a special handle at the top of the unit to make it easier to carry around, as well as cooler temperatures and reduced fan noise thanks to its dual-channel thermal system. It was engineered like that on purpose, after all.

This particular model also features customizable RGB LED lighting, a transparent side panel so you can see it all come together, and a sleek matte black chassis.

