Five new Steam games you probably missed (February 24, 2025)

Cabernet

Cabernet | Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ February 21

Developer:‌ Party for Introverts

Cabernet puts you in the shoes of Liza, a vampire trying to get by in a 19th century town somewhere in Eastern Europe. Liza is not really suited to the vampire lifestyle: she has moral qualms about sucking people's blood and all the other stuff that being a vampire entails. As a result, she's one of those discerning kinds of vampire who likes to learn a bit about her prey, and that seems to be the bulk of what you'll be doing in Cabernet. Depending on who she decides to siphon for blood, Liza will gain corresponding stats, ranging from "music and arts" and "literature and writing" through to "science and logic". This is a fascinating-looking narrative RPG, and a treat for people who love vampire games—a weirdly rare phenomenon.

Blood Typers

Blood Typers | Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌

Release:‌ February 21

Developer:‌ Outer Brain Studios

Blood Typers is clearly inspired by Typing of the Dead—Sega's ye olde horror typing game—but manages to be bloodier and creepier. Set in sprawling procedurally generated levels caked in blood and guts, the objective is to kill zombies of course, but to achieve this you need to type, as quickly as possible, the words hovering over them. Moving through the environment and picking up objects all requires the typing of commands, as does inventory management. Best of all, Blood Typers supports cooperative play for up to four people, so if you have some buds who either love typing or want to improve their typing prowess, while also enjoying excessively gory horror—then wow. This is for you.

SNØ: Ultimate Freeriding

SNØ: Ultimate Freeriding [Release Trailer, Short] - YouTube Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ February 18

Developers:‌ Studio Gauntlet



Hot on the heels—or cold on the heels?—of Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders comes another fun-looking high speed skiing game. SNØ is different for a couple of important reasons: the mountains here are endless and procedurally generated, so it can be either a chill short session game or a competitive score chaser (it has Steam leaderboards support). Also, doing high altitude tricks will be a touch less dangerous because in addition to skis you're also equipped with a parachute. It reminds me of games like Race the Sun and Superflight, which are super fun in short bursts but can quickly become a habit. It looks like a perfect Steam Deck game, and is verified too.

Never Second in Rome

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ February 19

Developer:‌ Alessandro Roberti

Launched into early access last week, this turn-based strategy RPG is about commanding a Roman army in service to Caesar. In addition to taking control of a Roman centurion, you'll also be pushing army units around on the battlefield in encounters based on actual historical battles. It's the work of Alessandro Roberti, a history-obsessed solo developer also responsible for A Legionary's Life. Never Second in Rome will stay in early access for around a year, during which time it'll grow new chapters, battles and events, in addition to the usual polish.

The Backrooms 1998

The Backrooms 1998 - Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ February 21

Developer:‌ Steelkrill Studio

OK, hear me out. I know there are dozens or more of these Backrooms-inspired games on Steam, but this one, I swear, is different. Or so it seems: it's had over 500 "very positive" reviews since it released on Friday, which is pretty high for games in this increasingly played out niche. It's basically an escape room take on the genre, glazed in the inherently disturbing fuss of found-footage VHS. It utilises your PC or headset's mic, all the better for the big baddie to know where you are if you breath (or scream) too loudly. Seems like a fully-fleshed out horror game in an environment that still retains its uncanniness despite its real-world location now being an open secret.