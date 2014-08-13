See the EA Gamescom 2014 conference here, at 9am BST

Conference: round two! After yesterday's console-focused pressers, today EA get to offer a more balanced gaming diet. Expect them to even say "PC" on stage—almost like it was an extremely healthy and desirable platform to court. The whole thing will kick off in mere minutes, at 9am BST, 8am CET, 4am EST, 1am PST.

What can we expect? Dragon Age: Inquisition for sure—it's one of the publisher's few remaining releases of the year. I'd also place bets on The Sims 4, and maybe get a glimpse of Battlefield: Hardline's latest. Also: there will be a lengthy sports section.