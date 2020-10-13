This speedy PCIe 4.0 SSD for AMD Ryzen gaming PCs is 20% off for Prime Day

So you've built an AMD Ryzen system with a Zen 2 CPU, or you're planning a future build for the newly-announced AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs. Whatever your deal, you now have the option for a PCIe 4.0 SSD, and Seagate's Firecuda 520 1TB drive just happens to be discounted alongside Prime Day.

Drives such as this one are more bandwidth-happy than PCIe 3.0 SSDs we've come accustomed too, and that means you'll want one if you're planning on moving around a lot of large files. Admittedly, we're not looking at a major speed boost for gaming load times or performance, but that doesn't mean it's not useful for us lot. Especially if you stream or record yourself playing games, or even if you move around your libraries, having a couple of PCIe 4.0 drives can really speed up the process of shifting all that data around.

There was another PCIe 4.0 drive going for $199.99 over at Newegg, the Sabrent Rocket 1TB. Unfortunately, that's all sold out now, but you can still get the Seagate Firecuda instead. It won't ship immediately, however, and you may have to wait until early November for delivery. Still, when a good deal comes calling...

