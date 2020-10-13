Pick up 10TB of PC storage for a ridiculous price with these Prime Day deals

Solid state storage has never been cheaper, sure, but it's still going to set you back a pretty sum if you hoped to totally replace your NAS drive with terabytes of the solid stuff. That's why we recommend running your PC on solid state and keeping your cold storage on some chunky spinning platters for the best bang to your buck. You've picked the right time to buy in too, what with Amazon Prime Day deals offering some sweet storage discounts.

While us PC gamers love our super-fast SSDs for Steam, Origin, the Epic Games Store, and Battle.net, we also love a good NAS drive. Am I right? Well, if you're a content creator with a ton of footage from gameplays or Twitch VoDs, you'll want one, and that's why the WD Red Plus 10TB drive has piqued our interest at 40% off. It's only rated to 5400RPM but that shouldn't be too much trouble for storage not in constant demand. Also the plus model should mean it's the better CMR variant, not the SMR model, but make sure to check whatever turns up.

Beyond HDDs and spinning platters, we've got the fantastic Crucial MX500 1TB SATA SSD at 20% off—perfect for game library storage where the snappy performance of an NVMe is not always utilised to its fullest, or if you're already occupying all your available NVMe M.2 slots. There's also Samsung's 860 Pro 1TB at 33% off for those that won't settle for less than top performance, even from a SATA drive. You could even bump that to a 4TB drive if you have $729.99 burning a hole in your pocket.

Bear in mind you'll need to be a Prime member to use many of the deals listed below. If you aren't a member, or don't fancy signing up, Newegg is also offering many deals on similar products, so check them out.

Western Digital 10TB WD Red Plus Hard Drive 5400RPM| $331.99 $188.99 at Amazon

It's not the fastest storage by any means, but damn if it isn't capacious like a Toyota Innova Crysta. Pick this drive up for all your recorded video or even for a full PC backup solution.

Seagate BarraCuda Pro 10TB Hard Drive 7200RPM | $379.99 $279.99 at Amazon

Slightly faster than the WD Red Plus, but also a little pricier. With $100 off, if you're in the market for a faster NAS drive or even a 10TB drive for your gaming PC, this Seagate is a chance to grab one at a great price.

WD Black Performance HDD 7200RPM | $249.99 $160.99 at Amazon

If you're more interested in keeping your storage local then perhaps the WD Black 6TB Performance drive is your best bet. Although this HDD often drops in price, this is the cheapest we've found it to be, and it's a great deal for 6TB.

Crucial MX500 1TB 3D NAND SATA SSD | $114.99 $91.99 at Amazon

If you're new to this PC gaming... game, then you won't remember the days when 1TB of solid state was a lot of money. This Crucial MX500 1TB for under $100 is a sign of the times.

SanDisk SSD Plus 1TB SATA SSD | $108.85 $87.99 at Amazon

The SanDisk SSD Plus is a great little storage drive to expand your gaming PC's capacity. We'd recommend a faster NVMe drive as a boot drive, if you can, but this offers cheap and reliable storage for everything else.

Kingston 500GB A2000 M.2 2280 NVMe SSD | $66.49 $49.99 at Amazon

The Kingston A2000 is once again not the fastest drive going, but it is fit for NVMe speeds and the compact M.2 form factor. Faster than a SATA, and only $50, it's a great deal for a budget PC boot drive.

WD Black SN750 2TB NVMe SSD | $400 $248.49 at Amazon

Now we're talking, a real gaming drive for real gamers. With great PCIe 3.0 read and write speeds, the SN750 is a great pick for a chunky boot and main storage drive, and it's 38% off right now.

Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD | $199.99 20% off with coupon code

The Sabrent Rocket NVMe is a great fit for AMD Ryzen Zen 2 PC builds, and those planning to pick up a Zen 3 chip in November. That's because it's fit for PCIe 4.0 speeds, therefore offering even greater bandwidth for sizeable transfers.

There are plenty of options for cheap storage this Amazon Prime Day 2020, and we're sure to see more come Black Friday at the end of the month.

If you're still wondering which drive to go for, let's run through the basics. HDDs, or spinning platters, are your slowest drives around today, at least commercially, and are best for cold storage (stuff you won't touch all that much). SSDs come in two main flavours: SATA and NVMe. The latter is the fastest, and thus what we would recommend for a boot drive. Just be sure to check that you have an available M.2 slot on your motherboard, or spare PCIe slot and adapter, and that it's rated to PCIe speeds.

