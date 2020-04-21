Save over $400 on this RTX 2080 Super-powered gaming desktop

Dell's running a sale on various configurations of one of our favorite gaming desktops of last year for 1440p and 4K gaming. This Alienware Aurora R8 for $1,538 has a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 9700, 16GB of 2,666 RAM, and an RTX 2080 Super graphics card. You can also choose between a 256GB SSD and 2TB HDD combo or a 512GB standalone SSD for all your storage needs.

This system is going to tear through most games at 1440p—courtesy of the RTX 2080 Super, one of the best graphics cards today, within. You can even dip your toes into 4K gaming pond if you're willing to play around with the settings on the biggest games right now, such as the Resident Evil 3 Remake or Call of Duty: Warzone. Be prepared to free up plenty of storage space for the latter.

If storage is a major concern of yours, it may be worth opting for the larger capacity 2TB HDD and 256GB SSD option right out of the gate. However, we'd recommend the 512GB SSD option, as 256GB for your OS can fill up mighty quick with only a few apps—and you can always grab a cheap HDD or SATA SSD later.

At $1,500, you're getting a lot of processing power in Intel's eight-core, eight-thread CPU, too. This 9th Gen chip will keep your GPU well-fed for gaming and ensure snappy performance for productivity and editing tasks.