Save $740 on this tiny, RTX 2080-powered gaming desktop PC

Lenovo is still running their big Presidents Day sale where you can pick up a tiny powerhouse gaming PC, the Legion C730 Mini Gaming Cube, with an RTX 2080 and 32GB RAM for $1,739.99. There's a bunch of stuff on sale from gaming laptops to neat little notebooks that you can choose from, but the Legion C730 offers up a lot of horsepower. Plus, if you enter code EXTRA5 at checkout, you'll receive another $87 off, bringing the total price down to $1,653.99.

It has an Intel Core i9-9900K Processor, 32GB DDR4 2666MHz memory and, more importantly, an RTX 2080 graphics card. Storage-wise, the cube comes with a 1TB HDD and 512GB SDD, which is a nice amount of storage to start. Here you got a system that handles most games at 1080p/60fps with ease, along with doing decent numbers on 1440p and even some 4K gaming thanks to the RTX 2080 card.

If you do more than just game, this gaming desktop makes for a nice workstation for editing or any other content creation. Though, you should consider upgrading to a larger SSD for the speed and storage since HDDs are dying off.

Our only issue with the C730 Cube is that it has no USB-C ports, but it does have 2 USB 2.0, 4 USB 3.1, and 2 USB 3.0 ports to make up for it. The strange compact design of the case makes it ideal for workspaces that don't have much room to fit a high-end gaming PC. The handle is also kinda cute, but extra unnecessary.