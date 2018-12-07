Save 10% (up to $100) on Ebay items today, including this GTX 1070

Ebay is having a dozen days of deals, and on today (Day 3), you can save 10 percent on everything (up to maximum $100 discount) with no minimum purchase. Just apply coupon code PHLDAYTEN at checkout.

There are some good bargains to be had, like an EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 Gaming graphics card for $278.99 after the discount. It sports a custom cooler and comes with Monster Hunter: World and Destiny 2 (base game + expansion pass bundle) when you register the card.

Here are a few interesting bargains we found.

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti XC Ultra Gaming | $1,149.99 (save $100)

While not cheap, this top-of-the-line card is cheaper with coupon code PHYDAYTEN, which knocks $100 off the asking price. It's factory overclocked to 1,650MHz (boost), which is faster than Nvidia's Founders Edition model. Buy on Ebay



Since this is a sitewide promotion, there are many deals to be had. Follow this link to browse around. There are some exclusions, which you can read about here in the fine print (coins and paper money, gift cards, and things like that). The promotion runs until 3:00 am PST on December 8, 2018.

