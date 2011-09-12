Saints Row 3 trailer gets its Tron on

This new trailer for Saints Row 3 shows the Saints facing off against cyberpunk posers the Deckers, who apparently used their amazing hacking skills to steal all your money. Clearly the only sensible response is to 'broadcast your subconscious into their usernet', and fight them to the death inside an eighties depiction of virtual reality. It might not make much sense, but that's what we've come to expect from a Saints Row 3 trailer .

Saints Row 3 is out on the 15th of November in North America and the 18th of November in Europe.