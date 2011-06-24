Popular

Saints Row: The Third trailer has seven minutes of in-game madness

It's hard to pinpoint the exact moment the Saints Row: The Third trailer descends into insanity. Is it the moment he leapfrogs and face-punches a pedestrian? Is it the moment he equips Apoco-fists and hits a man so hard he explodes? Is it the moment he calls in a cluster-bomb air-strike on a lingering street gang, or is it the bit where he finds a VTOL jet parked in an alleyway, armed with homing missiles and a microwave beam? The in-game footage is much more exciting than the carefully prepared CG trailer , and somehow more bonkers than even the latest Saints Row: The Third screenshots led us to believe. Saints Row: The Third is due to come out on November 15 this year.

