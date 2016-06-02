Rosewill brings class to its case designs with tempered glass

I’ve seen many, many cases at Computex 2016 that look like knock-offs of the beautiful aluminum and glass In-Win 805 , mostly from Chinese manufacturers we’ll never see in the US or Europe. Rosewill’s new Cullinan case is a welcome break from that trend, upping Rosewill’s style considerably with front and side tempered glass without feeling like a direct rip-off of an In Win design. In fact, one of the first things I noticed about the Cullinan is that it has ventilation around the front panel that’s missing in the In-Win 805, making the front a prime place to mount three 120mm fans.

Rosewill made its mark as a budget brand of cases, power supplies, and peripherals. Most of their cases look cheap because they are cheap, which is good for budget builds but hard to recommend over our favorite cases . The Cullinan, which Rosewill plans to launch around $150, steps out of budget territory and has the looks to match. The tempered glass pairs well with a straightforward metal chassis that looks to offer some great build options.

The Cullinan has space for 360mm of cooling in the front and on top, with the usual 120mm at the rear. There’s a nice magnetic dust filter on top of the case and a PSU shroud inside to hide messy cables and the 3.5-inch drive bays, while on the backside of the motherboard tray there’s space to mount 2.5-inch SSDs. The mid-tower case supports E-ATX motherboards and comes with an integrated fan controller, which is a nice perk: Rosewill plans to ship the case with a healthy heaping of three fans in the front and one in the back, which is a fearsome amount of cooling out of the box.

It may not be a budget case, but $150 is still a damn good price for a case that comes with so much cooling already on board--especially one with tempered glass panels. In-Win’s 805, for reference, retails for $180 - $200.

The Cullinan isn’t Rosewill’s only case getting the tempered glass treatment. The $100 Gungnir X case, which normally comes with a plastic side window, can be upgraded to a model with a tempered glass side panel for an extra $10.

Finally, breaking from the tempered glass theme, I thought this was cool: the Himars case holds four 3.5-inch hard drives in a fold-out tray behind the front panel, which pops off for easy access. If you’re frequently swapping out drives or running a home server, this seems like a nice perk.