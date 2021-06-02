Protect your precious PC hardware with our favorite battery backup for $220

An uninterruptible power supply (UPS) might not be something you think about very often, because it doesn't affect your frame rates or otherwise make your PC run faster. However, if there's a power outage, you'll be glad you have one. And if you don't already have one, check out CyberPower's CP1500PFCLCD model, our pick as the best battery backup for PC gaming—it's on sale at Newegg for $219.95 right now.

That's not a deep discount by any stretch, but to sweeten the deal, Newegg is also tossing in a $30 gift card with the purchase, which arrives via email four days after the invoice date. It's good for up to a year, and there's no dormancy fee—maybe by then GPUs will be more plentiful.

Ride The Pure Sine Wave CyberPower 1500VA UPS | Pure Sine Wave | $229.95 $219.95 at Newegg (save $10 plus get a $30 gift card)

This is our favorite battery backup, and while the sale price is not a huge saving over its normal price, you get a $30 Newegg gift card (good for up to a year) with purchase.View Deal

A good UPS is like an insurance policy for your hardware, and not just during power outages. Higher-end models like this one feature pure sine wave output to deliver energy that is identical or even cleaner than the utility company's power grid, which is great for sensitive equipment, as found in a PC.

Active voltage regulation (AVR) is part of the package too, which wrestles with unstable voltage from the power grid to extend the life of the battery.

There are 12 outlets on this model. Half of them offer both surge protection and battery backup duties, while the others offer just surge protection (fairly typical for a UPS). You'll also find a pair of USB charging ports (1x USB-C, 1x USB-A) on the front for external devices, so even if the power goes out, you can charge your smartphone. You can route your LAN cable through this backup as well.