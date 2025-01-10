Thermaltake's new 2000 W PSU is too powerful to be sold in the USA and comes with four PCIe 5.0 GPU power connectors

Thermaltake has a handful of new Toughpower PSUs on display at its CES 2025, and I've been over there to check them out. First off, the Thermaltake Toughpower D2000, which is quite literally too powerful for use in many American homes.

The D2000 is a 2000 W power supply, which is double the recommended capacity for use with an RTX 5090. It's so powerful that many US homes won't offer that sort of wattage as standard from an everyday outlet. Therefore, as Thermaltake spokesperson Mike tells me, it won't be sold there. Thermaltake does have a 1650 W power supply available as a replacement.

Europe and most other regions around the globe do, however, have the outlets to deliver this sort of power, and we should expect to see this PSU sold in some places. Though even then, you have to be sure your home electrical outlets are up to code, as that's a lot of watts to draw from a single plug. It's just a lot of watts in general, what are you planning to build?!

This modular PSU comes with heaps of connectors, including a bunch of SATA, PCIe, and GPU connections. There are four (4!) 12V-2x6 connections available, though you should try to use each of these 600 W connections at full whack together… not even a 2000 W PSU can pump out that much power.

Even for most workstation set-ups with a couple of GPUs, 2000 W should be plenty. That's ultimately what this PSU is intended to be used for.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The second PSU worth talking about at Thermaltake's booth is the slightly more sensible Toughpower SFX 1200W. It's for small form factor builds and is only 125 x 63.5 x 103.8 mm. Nevertheless, it puts our 1200 W of power and is rated to, wait for it, 80 Plus Titanium efficiency.

That's top-shelf efficiency in an adorably small power supply. I recently used one of Thermaltake's Toughpower SFX unit in a small form factor build for PC Gamer, and I was impressed it managed Platinum efficiency at 750 W. This thing is on a whole other level. Paired with a next-gen RTX 5080 or 5090 of relatively slim sizing, we could have the recipe for immensely powerful compact PCs. Though so far most high-end next-gen GPUs appear pretty large, except the Founders Edition.

