A match made in heaven: Buy a 1600 W MSI power supply and get Monster Hunter Wilds for free

I'm always babbling on about how power supplies are the unsung heroes of computing. They're a silent guardian, a watchful protector, a dark knight. That's actually about Batman but the same applies to a humble PSU, and hey, MSI get it. The component company is handing out the hottest new game on the planet, Monster Hunter Wilds, with its biggest PSUs.

If there's anyone out there still in need of a game code (what's that, nearly one million players on Steam so far?) you will need to buy one of three PSUs. Here they are:

MEG Ai1600T PCIE5

MPG A1250GS PCIE5

MPG A1000GS PCIE5

The most powerful PSU is the MSI MEG Ai1600T PCIE5. This is, as the name suggests, a 1600 W power supply, which is about the highest wattage a power supply can be on a standard US outlet. Europeans, and most of the globe, in fact, could go higher, but let's be honest, you probably shouldn't. This is more than enough wattage for even an RTX 5090, and likely any future RTX 6090 or 7090 for that matter—though don't quote me on that.

Ignoring the 'AI' mention on the Ai1600T—which I'm sure means something very important and isn't just waving the AI flag for absolutely no reason at all—this is a beefy unit in a lovely gold trim. It has dual 12V-2x6 connections, the cables for which come with yellow tips to ensure they're inserted fully, and nine (9!) PCIe 8-pin connections, though some are doubled up on a single cable. It's rated to 80 Plus Titanium and Cybenetics Titanium, which leaves little energy going to waste. A good thing when you're using a power supply of such monstrous specification.

The two other power supplies are more realistic purchases for a PC gamer, however. Both come with 80 Plus Gold certified, 10-year warranties, and have twin 12V-12x6 connections to avoid adapters.

This code promotion lasts from today, February 28, to March 28.

I should note that you don't have to buy a 1000 W or more power supply to get a free code for Monster Hunter Wilds. There are other less exciting ways to nab a copy for free. You could also buy an AMD graphics card, CPU, or system from participating retailers. Though you might want to hold off on the graphics card front until the new Radeon RX 9070-series arrives next week.