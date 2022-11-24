Praise Shiva, this RTX 3080 gaming PC deal is less than $1,600 for Black Friday

(opens in new tab) Skytech Shiva | Nvidia RTX 3080 | Ryzen 5 5600X | 16GB RAM | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,399.99 $1,599.99 at Amazon (save $800 with coupon) (opens in new tab)

Knocking $800 off the price of this rig has made superbly tempting. It may not have the most current CPU but that RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD makes it a gaming PC which will run happily out of the box without any issues. A little more RAM wouldn't have gone amiss for the price, but it'll still ace most games you throw at it.

While we wouldn't necessarily recommend at this point for you to blow your budget on a Black Friday gaming PC deal (opens in new tab) packing Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card—what with the RTX 40-series (opens in new tab) having just released—I can't deny that this one's super tempting.

Coming in with a fantastic core component combo, I'm actually pawing at my wallet over the Skytech Shiva for $1,700, especially as Amazon's giving the option to knock an extra $100 off with that random little coupon button (I still don't understand the psychology here, but hey, you do you Amazon.)

That RTX 3080 will see you through if you plan to nab a Black Friday gaming monitor deal (opens in new tab) at 1440p or even 4K. It's backed by one mean CPU, AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X (opens in new tab), a Zen 3 processor which we note in our review "may be the runt of the Zen 3 family, but it delivers where it counts most: gaming." We scored it a 90 thanks to its decent overclock potential, great gaming performance and value for money.

Pair that with 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and, you've got a fair shot at productivity tasks, as well. And jamming a 1TB NVMe SSD in there just makes it all the more tempting. The fact the description also states no bloatware is also another big plus, as no one wants to be wading through heaps of unnecessary apps to get a bit of gaming underway. You also get a free gaming keyboard and mouse, apparently, though we would recommend checking out our favourite Black Friday gaming mouse and keyboard deals (opens in new tab), because the fact there's absolutely no indication as to the brand points to them being a bit on the dodgy side.

That said there's also no mention of the brand of the NVMe SSD, so it might not be the speedster you're after. Still, it doesn't change the fact this is a smashing deal.

Looking at the price history, the Skytech Shiva has been on sale at this price for most of this month, and I'm amazed they haven't run out already to be honest. It's never been this cheap, and I don't expect it'll drop this low again for a while.