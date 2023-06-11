If you've ever wanted to play as one of those guys who gets eaten at the start of Jurassic Park, then boy do I have a dinosaur survival game for you

Survival games have had to be ever more inventive with their settings in recent years—just look at Sons of the Forest's mysterious island of hidden bunkers and screeching cannibals. But Ferocious, from tinyBuild, is an FPS survival game with one of the most appealing settings I've seen in quite a while: it's Skull Island. Okay, it isn't actually Skull Island, but it's pretty darn close.

All you need to do is look at the jagged cliffs with their rusting shipwrecks and giant deadly crabs, plus the green forests of the inner island filled with deadly dinosaurs, to appreciate the prehistoric vibes. In terms of its setting, Ferocious is heavily influenced by movies like King Kong and Jurassic Park, and seems to be channelling that whole 'lost world' vibe, as you try to survive a variety of horrifying and ancient threats.

For those who fondly remember the early Far Cry games and that experience of stalking through the jungle, Ferocious looks pretty similar in terms of gunplay as you try to stay in stealth, but often end up hosing the vegetation with bullets to try and catch whatever horror's stalking you. Despite the dinosaurs, there's a heavy focus on realism, too, with gorgeous water effects and lush jungle environments. The island apparently holds a number of secrets to uncover as well, and I'm intrigued by apparent evidence of human habitation. Who are these mysterious island dwellers, and are they friendly? Let's be honest with ourselves, probably not.

(Image credit: tinyBuild)

But even if the locals aren't allies, it won't matter because you can apparently befriend dinosaurs instead. If I can wrangle my very own pack of Velociraptors and use them to attack enemy camps, I'm sold.

Ferocious doesn't have a release date yet, but you can find more info on the Steam page.