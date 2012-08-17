Viking Overlord T.J. takes the helm of the podcasting longship this week, and Logan and Tyler hang on for their dear lives. We talk THROWING MOONS AT PLANETS in Planetary Annihilation, TF2's new Co--op vs Killer Robots "Mann vs Machine" mode, and how Dan Stapleton was outed as an alien sympathizer in X-Com: Enemy Unknown. All this, plus listener questions, and the first ever PC Gamer Podcast Tabletop Adventure! Can Logan and Tyler defeat the evil wizards Daywan Dee El-Cee and Al'wayzan Dee Ar'Im to save their favorite PC franchises from Internet scorn through a series of arbitrary dice rolls?

There's only one way to find out... PC Gamer US Podcast 326: Adventure Time!

