PC Gamer US podcast 234 - Automata

Fresh off his guest-writing stint at Penny Arcade , Hollywood scribe Gary Whitta joins Dan, Josh, Erik and Andy to talk about what brought him back to PC gaming after a real-life rage quit and his plans for building a new PC. Then we cover announcements ranging from Battlefield to Batman to Worms, speculate on what Irrational is up to, and discuss the best way to entice gamers back to an older game - and that's before we even get to answering listener questions and what we're playing.

Download the MP3, here , or enter this URL into your RSS reader to subscribe .