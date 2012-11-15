PC Gamer UK Podcast: Episode 79 - Secret Seagull

Chris, Tom Senior, and Rich discuss the soon-on-PC Assassin's Creed 3, Football Manager 2013, Planetside 2, some game called Call of Duty, and much more - including plenty of Twitter questions and the first novelty physical challenge in the podcast's history.

Please excuse Chris' periodic background coughing, by the way. He's currently recovering from the plague but is trying to hold on to his cough because he feels that it lends him an air of tragic defiance. He is wrong. It's just gross.

Apologies if we didn't get around to your Twitter questions this week - we had a lot more than we had time for. Hopefully we'll fit a few into the next episode.

