PC Gamer Hardware Awards: What is the best headset of 2020?

Much like a lot of PC gaming hardware in 2020, options for gaming headsets were endless. We've seen big names in the audio space like JBL, Creative, and even Audeze start making their own version of the gaming headset. The nominees for the best gaming headsets this year are all familiar names because they have the features gamers care about the most while making comfortable and durable headsets for long play sessions.

All of all the headsets we tested throughout the year, it's maybe a surprise that the three we've chosen are all under $200. We've had our hands on a couple of magnetic planar gaming headsets that sound out of this world, but the lack of gaming features and exuberate pricing made them hard to recommend at over $400. We also felt the same about 3D audio, a neat feature that really doesn't add much to your overall gaming experience except cost.

Affordable doesn't have to be a bad word when the headset checks off all the boxes you need. Clear mic? Long battery life in wireless versions? Balanced sound? These are just a few of the things we considered when making this list.

Best Gaming Headsets 2020: the nominees

Best Gaming Headset 2020 nominee Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

Razer's revamp of the classic BlackShark headset is an incredible sounding wired gaming headset at the shockingly low price of $100. The TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers rivals some of the best sounding, and more expensive headsets on the market. The BlackShark V2 Pro is the cable-free version and, while it is more expensive, the lag-free high-res wireless connection makes for an outstanding gaming experience with THX Audio as standard.

Best Gaming Headset 2020 nominee SteelSeries Arctis 7X

If there's a best headset list anywhere, chances are, you'll see a SteelSeries headset there and this one is no different. The Arctis 7X is the XBox-y update of the original Arctis 7, and has one of the better built-in mics around for game chat as well as an improved battery life too. It's also incredible comfortable thanks the adjustable ski goggle straps. If you want a reliable, versatile headset that'll last you a while, the Arctis 7X is for you.



Best Gaming Headset 2020 nominee HyperX Cloud II Wireless

The Cloud II headset easily makes the cut by being another killer sounding wireless gaming headset. And for $150, with excellent battery life, it's a lightweight set of quality cans and really comfortable to boot. The original Cloud II was an absolute classic, and with a new wireless version HyperX has updated the headset hero for 2020. It provides excellent, balanced sound and a no fuss, no muss user experience for a great price.

Check back on New Year's Eve where we will unveil the winner of the Best Gaming Headsets of 2020 along with the other victors in the PC Gamer Hardware Awards 2020. In the meantime, you can check out the rest of the best gaming headsets throughout the year right here.