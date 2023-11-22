Our favorite Newegg Black Friday gaming PC deals give you RTX 40-series rigs for as low as $830

Early Black Friday gaming PC deals are everywhere, but Newegg has an impressive variety of rigs at different price points. You can pick up a solid deal on an RTX 4060 PC for as low as $829.99 or go all out and grab a RTX 4090 rig for a little over $3,000—which is the cheapest you'll get for the most expensive graphics card right now.

Our favorite Newegg gaming PC deals come with a powerful graphics card, strong processor, and enough RAM to reliably run modern games. Most of the options have RTX 4070 Tis, which can use Nvidia's DLSS 3.5 upscaling tech and Frame Generation to hit above 60 fps on a 1440p monitor for games like Cyberpunk 2077. Those still on a 1080p monitor will see high frame rates too, but there are other Black Friday gaming PC deals with cheaper cards that will suffice and save you a little money, too.

It'd be nice to see more than 1TB of SSD storage on the gaming PCs above $1,000, especially with the most expensive RTX 4090 build on this list. But all of these are upgradeable. We recommend going for at least another 1TB SSD considering the huge size of PC games these days. RAM would also be a good component to upgrade so your PC has some breathing room for other tasks. We've all had 10 Chrome tabs open while trying to find the solution to some nasty puzzle and lag isn't going to make that process any easier.



It's worth noting that the gaming PCs sold by Newegg can be returned by January 31, 2024 as part of its extended holiday return policy. Both IPASON rigs, the ABS Stratos, and the Skytech Chronos, however, can only be returned within 30 days.

Below are our favorite gaming PC deals at Newegg, organized by price.

$500-$1,000

Yeyian Yumi | Core i5 12400F | Nvidia RTX 4060 | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 1TB SSD | $1,199.99 $829.99 at Newegg (save $370)

This is a good deal for a mid-tier gaming PC, especially when many rigs around this price are delivering you an RTX 3060 or RTX 3060 Ti. The Core i5 is still a solid CPU today, and RTX 4060 is probably the mainstream GPU of Nvidia's current generation of cards you'd expect in a budget build, comfortably beating both those RTX 30-series mainstays, and with the added panacea of DLSS 3.5 and Frame Generation. You also get a full 16GB RAM and a full 1TB NVMe SSD.

Ipason gaming desktop | Ryzen 5 5600 | Radeon RX 7600 | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 1TB SSD | $1,399 $849 at Newegg (save $550)

If you don't want to get busy with a screwdriver, Ipason has another budget offering, this time with an RX 7600 GPU at its heart. That offers sometimes better than RTX 4060 gaming performance, and the full system comes with a solid back-up spec, too.

$1,000-$2,000

Yeyian Shoge | Core i5 13400F | RTX 4070 | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 1TB SSD | $1,449.99 $1,239.99 at Newegg (save $210)

Think of the RTX 4070 as an RTX 3080 with benefits and you'll start to see that this is a great price for a new gaming PC, that probably would have been closer to $2,000 this time last year. Thankfully it's not, and this is a great low-price, high-performance gaming PC. The only thing that might give you pause is the fact the ten-core Core i5 chip is on an older DDR4 motherboard, limiting your upgrade options. But for a resolutely gaming machine, that won't be an option until long after an upgrade path on an Intel 600 or 700-series chipset has long since closed.

Skytech Siege | Core i5 12600K | Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 1TB SSD | $2,099.99 $1,549.99 at Newegg (save $550)

This is the most affordable RTX 4070 Ti gaming PC we've found this Black Friday week, and it comes with a really solid, if last-gen, backup spec. The Core i5 12600K was our favourite 12th Gen gaming PC, and it will still deliver the goods today. The DDR4 memory spec is the only bit that is a little bit of a concern, but it has very little bearing on gaming performance, and a DDR4 memory upgrade would be relatively inexpensive down the line if you did feel it was holding you back.

Skytech Eclipse | Core i7 13700KF | RTX 4070 Ti | 1TB SSD | 32GB DDR5-5200 RAM | $2319.99 $1,799.99 at Newegg (save $520)

This Skytech Eclipse has an impressive spec sheet, with a powerful Core i7 13700F, 32GB of DDR5 and an RTX 4070 Ti bringing up the rear. Given that the RTX 4070 Ti alone can retail north of the $800 mark it's impressive to see it paired with genuine pedigree gaming hardware at this price level, and that AIO cooler and chunky 850W PSU means that all that power and heat should be handled with aplomb.

Skytech Eclipse | Core i5 12700F | RTX 4080 | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $2,499.99 $1,999.99 at Newegg (save $500)

Another banger for Skytech, with almost the cheapest RTX 4080 gaming PC that I've ever seen. It's only just a shade below the $2,000 threshold, and may well go up after Black Friday, but for now it's a great price for a really well-specced gaming rig.

ABS Stratos Aqua | Core i7 13700KF | RTX 4070 Ti | 1TB SSD | 16GB DDR5-5600 RAM | $1,999.99 $1,799.99 at Newegg (save $200)

This is a pretty good deal on a mid-range gaming PC with an RTX 4070 Ti and a current-gen (at least for now) CPU for only $1,800. This should give you some pretty decent performance for gaming and productivity.

$2,000-$3,000

Skytech Chronos | Core i7 12700F | RX 7900 XTX | 1TB NVMe SSD | 16GB RAM | $2,099.99 at Newegg

While this is has a two gen old Intel CPU here, that's AMD's most powerful gaming GPU in there. It may not be a consistent RTX 4080 competitor, but it'll get the job done at 4K. Pair that with a nice chunk of storage, and you've got a decent gaming PC for the price.



Price check: Walmart $2,099.99

Skytech Azure | Core i9 13900K | RTX 4090 | 32GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | 1,000W PCIe 5.0 PSU | $3,599.99 $3,199.99 at Newegg (save $400)

There's a lot to like about this high-performance Skytech rig, but I do want to point out the obvious flaw in the rig—that 1TB SSD is weak sauce for a $3,000+ machine. Still, the Raptor Lake i9 is still a great chip, and the RTX 4090 is hands-down the best graphics card you can buy right now. And likely will remain that way throughout next year, too.

