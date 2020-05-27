Ninja is hosting a weekly Fortnite tournament series on Mixer

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is launching a new competitive gaming series on Mixer that will see 60 of the world's best Fortnite players and personalities going head-to-head for a share of a $400,000 prize pool.

As reported by Deadline, Ninja Battles Featuring Fortnite will feature competitors including Fortnite world champion Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, YouTuber Nicholas "Nick Eh 30" Amyoony, Faze Clan's Soleil "Ewok" Wheeler, and more, all streaming from their homes. Tournament commentary will be provided by Fortnite casters and analysts BallaTW and MonsterDface.

"I joined Mixer to push boundaries, create different types of streaming content, and interact with fans in new ways," Ninja said in a statement. "Ninja Battles brings a new kind of gameplay to the community. I am excited to share this competitive experience with my fans, as well as have my fellow gamers and friends participate."

It's not clear exactly how this Fortnite tourney will be different from others than have come before it, but it's another big move for Mixer, which signed Ninja away from Twitch in 2019, reportedly for somewhere between $20 and $30 million. Since then, it's signed other major players including Shroud and King Gothalion, but this tournament series is its first big move into competitive gaming.

Ninja Battles Featuring Fortnite will debut at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET on May 28 and will run weekly for a total of six weeks, with each new episode livestreamed on Mixer.