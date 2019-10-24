Shroud moves to Mixer

Michael "Shroud" Grzsesiek is one of Twitch's biggest superstars. As of today, however, he's no longer on Twitch: He's a Mixer man.

Same shroud. New home.https://t.co/eZV2GBBSsY pic.twitter.com/AHaajkjeesOctober 24, 2019

Grzesiek hasn't said anything more about the move at this point, but it's another major pickup for Microsoft's rapidly-expanding streaming platform. Ninja, who moved from Twitch to Mixer in August, is a more mainstream streaming star—I don't think Shroud has ever appeared on Ellen or hosted his own New Year's Eve show—but Shroud, a former CS:GO pro who streams a variety of games including Rainbow Six Siege, Apex Legends, and Minecraft—claimed nearly 6.5 million followers on Twitch, making him the second-biggest streamer on the platform, according to a recent Business Insider report, ahead of all but Turner "Tfue" Tenney.

His Mixer channel already has over 25,000 followers (and will certainly be higher by the time you read this—it was a little over 17,000 just 15 minutes ago), and a countdown currently ticking away indicates he'll make his first appearance on the platform in a little over six hours. We'll hopefully learn more about the transition, and his plans going forward, when it happen.

And just as it did with Ninja, Twitch reacted to the move promptly: Shroud's Twitch account has already lost its "verified" checkmark.