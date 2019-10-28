Another popular Twitch streamer leaves for Mixer

Following in the footsteps of Ninja and Shroud, a third Twitch streamer called Cory "King Gothalion" Michael is leaving the platform for Mixer. Michael has 1,014,724 followers on Twitch where he mainly streams Destiny 2 and Borderlands 3, and while he may not be as big a name as Mixer's previous gets, he has a dedicated fanbase who are likely to follow wherever he goes.

Michael has released a video in which he explains the decision, stressing the value of having "platform-level input".

"Working closer with Microsoft and Xbox is not only gonna help us propel what we're doing," Michael says, "but help us propel what's always been important to the channel, which is doing good in gaming. Everything from helping broadcasters establish themselves, mentoring growing broadcasters, raising money for charity and putting on events like GuardianCon at GCX."

Michael will be streaming exclusively on Mixer from October 29, though he says he'll still appear as a guest on streams broadcast on other platforms.