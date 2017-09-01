Newegg's Labor Day weekend sale starts now

Labor Day is coming up, and of course, there's a whole bunch of hardware deals you can peruse on your day off. Head on over to Newegg's Labor Day Sale page to see them all. You can get up to 60 percent off select items, and the deals will be around until Monday evening.
Here are some of the highlights:
- CyberpowerPC (i7-7700, 16GB RAM, GTX 1080): $320 off
- Corsair RM550X 500W 80 Plus Gold PSU: $50 off
- Klipsch Quintet home theater system: $370 off
- WD Red 10TB NAS hard drive: $55 off
- Gigabyte Sabre (i7-7700HQ, 16GB RAM, GTX 1050): $220 off
- ASRock Fatal1ty X370 Gaming X motherboard: $50 off
There are over 700 items in the sale, so it might take you until Monday to browse them all.
