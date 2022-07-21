Newegg's GPU-focused mini site is 'reducing the hassle and frustration' of buying a graphics card

Audio player loading…

US based online mega-retailer Newegg has launched a new website called JustGPU.com (opens in new tab). As the name suggests, its focus is on GPUs. Rather than simply showing a list of cards with pics, specs and prices as most retailers do, JustGPU is an attempt by Newegg to help consumers make more informed decisions about the graphics cards they are looking to buy.

"JustGPU.com simplifies the shopping experience for a large number of our customers who are specifically shopping only for GPUs and need resources to make informed decisions to upgrade their gaming PC builds," said Jim Tseng, Director of Product Management for Newegg.

Of course, PC Gamer's best graphics card (opens in new tab) picks carry a lot of weight too! But it is always good to see options that allow buyers to make more informed decisions about their products. For example, when you select a card, there's a section that shows you a 3DMark Time Spy score and what FPS you can expect to get at a resolution of 2K.

Clicking on that section gives you further options. Firstly, you choose your resolution, 1080p, 2K or 4K. Then you choose the partnering CPU series. This part is a little vague with options including Intel Core i5 and Ryzen 5, up to Intel Core i9 and Ryzen 9. After you select your options, the average FPS results are shown for 18 games, including popular tiles such as Elden Ring, Fortnite and Apex Legends.

Other features include comparisons between different GPUs, or those of the same type. That can be really handy if you’re into a specific game, and want to see how an Nvidia card performs against an AMD one, or how an overclocked card performs against a non-overclocked one. Once you’ve picked a card, clicking on it will direct you to the main Newegg site.

The benchmark results aren’t as scientific as those you’d get from a review site. There’s no information on the settings used, so I hope the testers responsible for the results on the site are using sound methodology. Let's assume they are.

This kind of site is great for the consumer, giving you more information before you make that expensive purchase. Of course, it ought to go without saying that you should continue to rely on unbiased sources such as PC Gamer.

If you’re a Newegg fan, its definitely worth checking out JustGPU.com before you make your next purchase. It’s sure to get a lot of traffic on the days that next gen GPU’s launch.