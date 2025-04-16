Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti launch day: Where to buy the new mainstream GeForce RTX 50-series graphics card, including all those at MSRP

Today's the day that Nvidia officially launches its GeForce RTX 5060 Ti series of graphics cards, with two variants on offer: 8 GB and 16 GB. Many retailers are already showing a variety of different models to choose from, but you'll need to wait until 6am PT/9am EST/2pm BST to get your hands on one.

With 4,608 shaders (along with 144 TMUs and 48 ROPs), the RTX 5060 Ti is only a fractionally larger GPU than its predecessor, the RTX 4060 Ti. Even the boost clock is just a few MHz higher, but in its favour, the RTX 5060 Ti sports GDDR7 running at 28 Gbps—that gives it a total VRAM bandwidth of 448 GB/s, significantly more than the 4060 Ti's 288 GB/s.

As with all RTX 50-series graphics cards, you're getting the full DLSS 4 suite of upscaling, frame generation, and other AI goodies.

When Nvidia announced the prices for the RTX 5060 Ti, we were all pleasantly surprised by the fact that Team Green hadn't bumped them right up. There's no Founders Edition from Nvidia for the RTX 5060 Ti but there's a decent range of base models from every AIB partner to choose from.

However, we have no idea what stocks are going to be like, nor what the eventual non-MSRP models will sell for. Given the current uncertainties about US tariffs on computer components, it's probably going to be quite messy.

US RTX 5060 Ti retailers:

UK RTX 5060 Ti retailers:

Below you'll find all the models that are already listed at MSRP, or we've been told they will be at MSRP at launch. Note that for the US market, there's not a single 8 GB RTX 5060 Ti listed for $349 or 16 GB for $399, whereas the UK does have a few models at the suggested retail price.

It's worth noting that more 5060 Ti cards might appear at MSRP after launch, but given the current tariff situation in the US, that might not happen at all. And for those in the UK that are listed at MSRP, there's always the chance that the price rapidly increases as stocks dwindle.

Here's the list of non-MSRP models, and you can see that for the US market, it's slim pickings. It's not a case that retailers are displaying forthcoming models without prices; this is literally all that's on show right now.

Over in the UK, there's a much wider range of 8 GB and 16 GB RTX 5060 Ti cards at non-MSRP, but many of them have placeholder values (e.g. £7,000!) or nothing whatsoever, so I've just listed the retailer's entry as is.

