Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti launch day: Where to buy the new mainstream GeForce RTX 50-series graphics card, including all those at MSRP
US shoppers might want to wait (or weep), but at least UK shoppers can rejoice a little.
Today's the day that Nvidia officially launches its GeForce RTX 5060 Ti series of graphics cards, with two variants on offer: 8 GB and 16 GB. Many retailers are already showing a variety of different models to choose from, but you'll need to wait until 6am PT/9am EST/2pm BST to get your hands on one.
With 4,608 shaders (along with 144 TMUs and 48 ROPs), the RTX 5060 Ti is only a fractionally larger GPU than its predecessor, the RTX 4060 Ti. Even the boost clock is just a few MHz higher, but in its favour, the RTX 5060 Ti sports GDDR7 running at 28 Gbps—that gives it a total VRAM bandwidth of 448 GB/s, significantly more than the 4060 Ti's 288 GB/s.
As with all RTX 50-series graphics cards, you're getting the full DLSS 4 suite of upscaling, frame generation, and other AI goodies.
When Nvidia announced the prices for the RTX 5060 Ti, we were all pleasantly surprised by the fact that Team Green hadn't bumped them right up. There's no Founders Edition from Nvidia for the RTX 5060 Ti but there's a decent range of base models from every AIB partner to choose from.
However, we have no idea what stocks are going to be like, nor what the eventual non-MSRP models will sell for. Given the current uncertainties about US tariffs on computer components, it's probably going to be quite messy.
Quick retailer links
US RTX 5060 Ti retailers:
- Best Buy: RTX 5060 Ti cards with prices starting at $420
- Newegg: A small selection of RTX 5060 Ti cards from Asus, Gigabyte, PNY, and Zotac
- Amazon: There probably won't be any 5060 Tis at launch, so keep an eye out for deals
- B&H Photo: No RTX 5060 Ti listings yet, but keep checking
UK RTX 5060 Ti retailers:
- Scan: 8 GB RTX 5060 Tis starting from £349 and £399 for the 16 GB versions
- Overclockers: Huge range of RTX 5060 Ti models
- CCL: A big selection of RTX 5060 Tis all 'coming soon'
- Amazon: Keep checking for RTX 5060 Ti deals once the launch is over
- Currys: Plenty of RTX 5060 Tis to be had but you'll need to search for them
- Ebuyer: Over 20 different 5060 Ti models to choose from
MSRP model retail links
Below you'll find all the models that are already listed at MSRP, or we've been told they will be at MSRP at launch. Note that for the US market, there's not a single 8 GB RTX 5060 Ti listed for $349 or 16 GB for $399, whereas the UK does have a few models at the suggested retail price.
It's worth noting that more 5060 Ti cards might appear at MSRP after launch, but given the current tariff situation in the US, that might not happen at all. And for those in the UK that are listed at MSRP, there's always the chance that the price rapidly increases as stocks dwindle.
|Header Cell - Column 0
US retailers
UK retailers
Asus Dual OC 8GB
|Row 0 - Cell 1
Asus Dual OC 16 GB
|Row 1 - Cell 1
Gainward Python III 8GB
|Row 2 - Cell 1
Gigabyte Windforce 16 GB
|Row 3 - Cell 1
MSI Ventus 2X OC Plus 8 GB
|Row 4 - Cell 1
MSI Ventus 2X OC Plus 16 GB
|Row 5 - Cell 1
Palit Infinity 3 8 GB
|Row 6 - Cell 1
Palit Infinity 3 16 GB
|Row 7 - Cell 1
Zotac Twin Edge 8 GB
|Row 8 - Cell 1
Zotac Twin Edge 16 GB
|Row 9 - Cell 1
Non-MSRP model retail links
Here's the list of non-MSRP models, and you can see that for the US market, it's slim pickings. It's not a case that retailers are displaying forthcoming models without prices; this is literally all that's on show right now.
Over in the UK, there's a much wider range of 8 GB and 16 GB RTX 5060 Ti cards at non-MSRP, but many of them have placeholder values (e.g. £7,000!) or nothing whatsoever, so I've just listed the retailer's entry as is.
|Header Cell - Column 0
US retailers
UK retailers
Asus Dual OC
|Row 0 - Cell 1
Asus Prime
Asus Prime OC
|Row 2 - Cell 1
Asus TUF Gaming
|Row 3 - Cell 1
Asus TUF Gaming OC
Gainward Ghost
|Row 5 - Cell 1
Gainward Ghost OC
|Row 6 - Cell 1
Gainward Python 3 OC
|Row 7 - Cell 1
Gigabyte Windforce
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Inno3D Twin X2
|Row 9 - Cell 1
Inno3D Twin X2 OC
|Row 10 - Cell 1
Inno3D Twin X2 OC White
|Row 11 - Cell 1
MSI Ventus 2x OC
|Row 12 - Cell 1
MSI Ventus 2x OC White
|Row 13 - Cell 1
Palit Dual
|Row 14 - Cell 1
Palit Infinity 3 OC
|Row 15 - Cell 1
Zotac Amp
|Row 16 - Cell 1
Zotac Twin Edge
|Row 17 - Cell 2
Zotac Twin Edge OC
|Row 18 - Cell 1
|Header Cell - Column 0
US retailers
UK retailers
Asus Dual 16
Asus Dual OC
|Row 1 - Cell 1
Asus Prime
Asus Prime OC
Asus TUF Gaming
|Row 4 - Cell 1
Asus TUF Gaming OC
Gainward Python 3 OC
|Row 6 - Cell 1
Gigabyte Aero OC
|Row 7 - Cell 1
Gigabyte Aorus Elite
|Row 8 - Cell 1
Gigabyte Eagle OC
|Row 9 - Cell 1
Gigabyte Eagle OC Ice
|Row 10 - Cell 1
Gigabyte Gaming OC
|Row 11 - Cell 1
Gigabyte Windforce
Gigabyte Windforce OC
|Row 13 - Cell 1
Inno3D Twin X2
|Row 14 - Cell 1
Inno3D Twin X2 OC
|Row 15 - Cell 1
Inno3D Twin X2 OC White
|Row 16 - Cell 1
MSI Gaming OC
|Row 17 - Cell 1
MSI Gaming Trio OC
|Row 18 - Cell 1
MSI Gaming Trio OC White
|Row 19 - Cell 1
MSI Ventus 3x OC
|Row 20 - Cell 1
Palit Infinity 3 OC
|Row 21 - Cell 1
PNY Dual Fan OC
|Row 22 - Cell 2
Zotac Amp
|Row 23 - Cell 1
Zotac Twin Edge
|Row 24 - Cell 2
Zotac Twin Edge OC
|Row 25 - Cell 1
Tips and tricks
- Set up user accounts at large retailers ahead of time.
- Don't refresh too often, you might get blocked by automated systems. Try to be patient if pages load slowly.
- Hedge your bets with various retailers—keeping an eye on only one retailer can cause disappointment.
- Don't give up on Best Buy (and others)—in recent years, Best Buy has gradually rolled out supply, meaning there's sometimes still a chance to score a card after the launch hour.
- Sign up for stock alerts ahead of time—some retailers (Micro Center) demand it.
- Keep an eye on stock lottery programs, such as the Newegg Shuffle.
- If you don't score one this time, don't fret. Considering the poor response to this card, prices may come down in the future, and there's always AMD's RX 9060 XT launch later in the year.
