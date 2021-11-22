My beloved Razer DeathAdder gaming mouse is only $20 right now

The Razer DeathAdder Essential is on-sale at Amazon in a limited-time deal for $19.99, a whopping $30 off the list price. The DeathAdder has been my gaming mouse for several years now, and tops our list of the best gaming mice, knocking the once-venerable Sidewinder off the mat.

It's lightweight, precise, has a nice feel in the hand, and features exactly the number of 'extra' buttons I want for gaming without overdoing it.

Razer DeathAdder Essential|6,400 DPI | Wired | Right-handed | $49.99 Razer DeathAdder Essential|6,400 DPI | Wired | Right-handed | $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon (save $30)

For the majority of games and gamers, the DeathAdder Essential is a fantastic mouse. The design is simple, with two perfectly placed, generously sized thumb buttons. It also has an excellent optical sensor that will work on both hard and cloth pads, and the ultimate body shape for a claw or hybrid claw/palm grip.

It's hard to go wrong when you're getting change from twenty dollars: the DeathAdder V2 is a more expensive option but does pretty much the same thing wirelessly (and here's a deal on that with a headset). You're getting a serious amount of mouse for the money here: it features a 6400 DPI optical sensor, 5 programmable buttons, mechanical switches and rubber side grips.