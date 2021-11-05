Save $80 on this Razer DeathAdder V2 mouse and BlackShark V2 X headset bundle

Razer knows a thing or two about peripherals. It's produced enough award-winning mice, headsets, microphones, and keyboards over the years to make it one of the biggest names in the business.

This is why we were surprised to see such a big saving on this bundle over on Best Buy. Not only do you get a quality mouse and a decent budget headset in there, but there's a quality mousemat too, and all for a ridiculously low price. Just try not to laugh too much at the name, as it's called the Battle Bundle.

We're not joking about the quality of the peripherals involved, though. The DeathAdder V2 has topped our best gaming mouse guide for a while now, thanks to its classic design and support for a variety of grips. It's also home to one of the best sensors around, offering sensitivity up to 20,000 DPI.

This is a great saving on a decent bundle of Razer's peripherals. The DeathAdder V2, in particular, has sat at the top of our best gaming mouse guide for a long time now, and the headset is a solid budget offering too. Throw in the mouse mat as well, and you've got a great bundle that's enjoying a healthy $80 saving right now. View Deal

The BlackShark V2 X is an esports take on our favourite headset too, although, importantly, it is a different beast. Razer sells it as an esports offering, but you'd be better off considering it a budget version—its core specs are fine, but it isn't quite as well built as the non-X headset at the top of our best headset guide. It general sells for a lot less too than its more-robust sibling, around $44–$50 most of the time.

The DeathAdder V2 usually costs around $50, although right now you can pick it up on its own on Amazon for as little as $35, which is a great deal if you've already got a quality headset.

Throw in the hilariously named Gigantus V2 mousepad as well, which is a decent surface for the DeathAdder to scoot around on, and you've got a real bargain on your hands. I mean that's less than half price.