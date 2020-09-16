MSI's compact gaming PC with an RTX 2060 Super is $150 off right now

The best gaming PCs come in all shapes and sizes. Some people don't mind having a box the size of a skyscraper on top of their desk, while others prefer something smaller—perhaps for a media center or a desk with limited surface area. Now you can get MSI's compact Trident 3 PC for $150 off the usual price, complete with a 10th-gen Intel CPU and an RTX 2060 Super graphics card.

With the RTX 30-series starting to arrive, with the Nvidia RTX 3080 going on sale tomorrow, we're starting to see companies cutting the price of their current-gen machines. But that doesn't mean you're not getting good hardware, and we're not going to see equivalent mainstream GPUs around the RTX 2060 Super's price point for a little while yet. Potentially not until next year.

The model on sale has an Intel Core i7-10700F processor, which has 8 cores and 16 threads, and was just released this year. It's a quality gaming chip, and a close cousin of the best CPU for gaming right now.

You also get 16GB of DDR4 memory, a 512GB SSD, a 1TB hard drive for extra games storage, and Windows 10 Home pre-installed. The graphics card is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super, which is still a decent option for 1080p and 1440p gaming—see our full review of the card for benchmarks and other information.

This PC is a bit pricier than some other desktops with the same RTX 2060 Super graphics card (this $1,300 desktop has nearly identical hardware), but the main selling point here is the unique design. The Trident 3 can be placed horizontally or vertically, and with the stand, it's just under 4 inches in depth. That makes it a great option for media centers, desks with limited space, or even carrying around in a bag for LAN games.

If the Trident 3 isn't quite what you're looking for, be sure to check out our roundup of gaming PC deals. It's regularly updated with the best sales we can find, with options for every price range.