Mythic Quest Season 4 trailer wrestles with Roblox, AI, and the US Congress

Mythic Quest — Season 4 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Mythic Quest, the sitcom about a game studio developing an MMO, is poised to begin its 4th season, which will start airing on Apple TV+ on January 29. You can check out the new trailer above—and don't forget, true to videogame form, the show has its own expansion aptly called Side Quest coming in March.

While it's a pretty breezy comedy, Mythic Quest has taken aim at the trends and tribulations of real game development in past seasons (like NFTs and Nazis), and it looks like Season 4 is gonna be no different: based on the trailer, the season's arc riffs on Roblox in particular.

"Playpen users are making sex games," says David Brittlesbee, beleaguered executive producer of the fictional MMO Raven's Banquet and Playpen, an Animal Crossing-style game the studio also publishes. On the screen behind him, we can see cartoonish avatars engaging in, well, cartoonish sex acts. "We can't have kids see these!"

"David, kids make these," says Rachel, Raven's Banquet's head of monetization (Ashly Burch). A moment later in the trailer, David (David Hornsby) is served with a summons and we see the two of them appearing in front of Congress where they're questioned about profiting off children. I don't imagine the hearing is going to go all that well.

Roblox using kids to make free content isn't the only mirror Mythic Quest is holding up to the industry this season, as we also see an AI-powered avatar of the MMOs creative director Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) that seems just as difficult to deal with as Grimm himself. Season 4 also looks to crank up the friction between Grimm and former game tester but now rising star in the cozy game space Dana Bryant (Imani Hakim).

I am admittedly a couple seasons behind in my viewing of Mythic Quest—I tuned out somewhere in Season 2. But it's nice to see the gang back after all this time: Season 3 aired way, way back in 2022.