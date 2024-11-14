It makes perfect sense that Mythic Quest, Apple TV's comedy series about an MMORPG, is getting an expansion next year

A new season of Mythic Quest, the comedy series produced by Ubisoft Film & Television for Apple TV+, will begin its 4th season in January. And I gotta say, for a show about video game development, it's kinda perfect that it's also releasing an expansion. Yep: Mythic Quest has a spinoff series, aptly named Side Quest, that will air in March.

Season 4 of Mythic Quest, starring Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch, and Danny Pudi, will begin airing on Apple TV+ on January 29, continuing the cartoonish saga of the development of fictional MMORPG Raven's Banquet. Side Quest, a series that will focus on "the lives of employees, players, and fans" of the MMO, will start airing on March 26.

Side Quest will also star McElhenney—naturally the character he plays, Ian Grimm, is far too egotistical to not be involved in the spinoff—as well as feature actors Anna Konkle (PEN15), Derek Waters (Drunk History), William Stanford Davis (Abbott Elementary), and Bria Henderson (The Good Doctor).

While Mythic Quest will begin with a double dose of episodes, it will be aired weekly for the rest of the season. Side Quest, on the other hand, will drop all four episodes at once on March 26. So, take your time with the main series, but binge the spinoff? Works for me.

I'm admittedly a lapsed viewer of Mythic Quest, but I did enjoy the first couple seasons and it's hard not to love the cast and the subject matter. Not returning for season 4 is F. Murray Abraham, who was fired from the show due to sexual misconduct in 2023, according to Rolling Stone. The writers handled his departure from the show by having his character drive off a cliff. Fair enough!