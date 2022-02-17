Fortnite: All Monarch Quest level up token locations

Fortnite has added a new set of challenges known as the Monarch Level Up Quest Pack, offering players a chance to earn bonus XP and new cosmetics. To access these challenges, you'll need to pay up 1,200 V-bucks in the item shop, but at least you'll be immediately rewarded with a new skin seen below.

More importantly, buying the Monarch Level Up Quest pack gets you access to level up tokens that, when you collect all of them, can boost you up to 28 whole levels. Epic is doling out seven tokens per week, so it's a great chance to burn through your season 1 battle pass and get Spider-Man if you're lagging behind.

Below, we've laid out all the locations you need to visit to find Monarch level up tokens, along with detailed descriptions and images.

Happy Campers: By the cabbage patch.

Mighty Monument: On the sandbar/peninsula connected to the monument island.

Rocky Residence: In the living room of the house overlooking the ocean.

Sandblast Estate: On the outdoor patio at the back of the house.

Sunflower Saplings: Look for the garden of large bushes

East of Greasy Grove: Dead center of the bridge east of town

On top of the mountain northeast of Logjam Lumberyard, near a loot chest.

Make sure to check back on this page each week as we locate the next batch of level up tokens for the Monarch Quest. In the meantime, check out our Fortnite guides page for more challenge walkthroughs and news on the latest skins.