Microsoft Store serves up discounted gaming PCs for Pi Day

Today is March 14, otherwise known as Pi Day, and to celebrate the occasion Microsoft is offering discounts on hardware throughout its online and brick-and-mortar store locations. This is something Microsoft does every year, with savings of up to 31.4 percent.

Many of the sale items feature older hardware, such as an Alienware 15 Touch Signature Edition laptop outfitted with a GeForce GTX 970M GPU (Maxwell) and Intel Core i7-6700HQ processor (Skylake).

It also has a 15.6-inch 4K resolution touchscreen display, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD for storage. Microsoft has it listed for $1,799, down from $2,499, and it comes with six free PC game downloads—Halo Wars 2, Ashes of Singularity, World of Tanks, World of Warships, Smite, and Dreadnought. If interested, you can find it here.

A bit more modern (on the GPU side) is Lenovo's Y710 Cube-15ISH Signature Edition gaming desktop. It's on sale for $1,499, down from $1,699, and comes with an Intel Core i7-6700 processor, 16GB of memory, GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card (or GTX 1080 for $300 more), and a 128GB SSD paired with a 1TB HDD. That one can be found here, and it also comes with the same game bundle.

There are two other gaming desktops on sale with Pascal graphics. One is the Lenovo Y900 RE-34ISZ Razer Edition for $2,399 (down from $2,599). It features an Intel Core i7-6700K processor, 16GB of RAM, GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card, and 256GB SSD + 2TB HDD. Like the others, it comes with a downloadable game bundle. You can find that one here.

The last gaming desktop with Pascal inside is the MSI Vortex G65VR 6RE-97US. It's on sale from $2,299, down from $2,499, and comes with a Core i7-6700K CPU, 32GB of memory, GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card, 256GB + 1TB HDD, and six free games. It can be found here.

There are several other systems on sale, including general purpose laptops, 2-in-1 devices, all-in-one machines, Xbox bundles and accessories, and more. You can browse all the PCs on sale here, and or go here for the who kit-and-caboodle.

