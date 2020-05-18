Best Memorial Day sales 2020

The Memorial Day sales are here and there will be bargains arriving across a host of different retailers over the coming week. Okay, grabbing a stellar PC gaming deal around Memorial Day 2020 might not have been at the forefront of your mind, but retailers are taking the opportunity to provide discounts on a range of different products… and not just the barbecue sets and garden furniture you might expect.

As always though, when it comes to seasonal sales, it pays to be wary about what's on offer. Just because something might have a discount sticker attached to it that does not necessarily mean you're getting a bargain. Whether you're buying a product from Amazon or not, using price comparison sites, such as camelcamelcamel, will give you a good idea of the historic cost of a particular item before you pull the trigger.

But these holiday periods are a great opportunity to take a look around and see what's on offer. If you've been hankering for a new graphics card, gaming laptop, or processor, then it will be worth having a scout around to see if the model you've had your heart set on has seen a recent drop in price. You might get lucky.

The Memorial Day sales may not offer the same vast range of discounts you might get on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but that's why we'll be there digging around the intermawebs to unearth the best deals on the best PC gaming tech for you. Leading up to Memorial Day on May 25 we'll be adding new deals and offers to this page, so be sure to check back throughout this coming week.

Memorial Day sales 2020

Where to look for early Memorial Day deals...

Gaming laptops

With a host of new gaming laptop tech hitting the market, in AMD's Ryzen 4000 mobile chips, Nvidia's RTX Super graphics cards, and Intel's new 10th Gen CPUs, there are a lot of new notebooks going around. Which means there's a lot of competition, and potentially some great prices on the new tech.

It also means there ought to be some bargains coming our way on last-gen devices too. The mobile CPUs and graphics cards of last year are still absolutely relevant, just make sure you're not overpaying for technology that's not technically the latest.

Read our full best gaming laptop guide to see what's worth your cash.

Gaming monitors

Things have maybe hit a bit of a lull in the PC gaming monitor world, but while that's not necessarily a good thing when it comes to pushing the industry along, it does mean that a panel from a few years ago will still be an excellent gaming screen today.

So don't worry if some of the discounted products have been around for a while, just make sure they've got the key specs you're after—high refresh rate and IPS or VA panel—and you will still be able to find a great gaming monitor.

Check out our best gaming monitor guide for the low-down on what makes a great PC display.

Today's best Gaming monitors deals Pixio PXC273 Premier 27"... Office Depot $199.99 View Low Stock ALIENWARE 25 GAMING MONITOR:... Dell $399.99 View HP OMEN 32" 16:9 LCD Gaming... BHPhoto $429.99 View Samsung 49" CHG90 QLED Gaming... Microsoft US $999 View HP OMEN X Emperium 65" Big... Abt Electronics $4,020.21 View Show More Deals

Graphics cards

It's a tough market out there for those trying to find a new graphics card. Stock can be scarce in places and that makes it harder and harder to find those all-important GPU bargains.

But while there may not be a huge number of specific GPU deals out there, we're at a point in this generation where all the cards are on the table, so to speak, and the competition is such that almost at any price point there is great graphics silicon with your name on it.

Check out our guide to the best graphics cards so you know what to spend your hard-earned money on.

Processors

By the time Memorial Day kicks off on May 25 Intel will have launched its latest chips, the Intel Comet Lake processors, but historically the CPU manufacturing giant doesn't do discounts... but AMD does.

There are some fantastic prices on not only the last-gen Ryzen 2000-series processors, but there are also some decent deals for the latest Ryzen 3000 CPUs too. There will be new AMD chips at the end of the year, but that's a long way off, and Ryzen offers some serious CPU performance right now.

We've got the full skinny on the best CPUs for gaming.

Gaming headsets

If there's one thing I love more than a high-end graphics card it's a good gaming headset. Audio really is all-too-often ignored when it comes to building the perfect PC gaming setup, and the impact having a great set of cans will have on your experience can be incredible.

There are some stunning gaming headsets out there right now, ones that will deliver such sonic wonders to your ears you'll wonder how you ever coped with the tinny monitor speakers or those rubbish console-fodder headphones.

To get up to speed on the latest tech check out our best gaming headset guide.