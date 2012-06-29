Max Payne 3 Local Justice DLC trailer released

Rockstar has released a video trailer for the Max Payne 3 Local Justice DLC announced earlier this week, which shows some hot bullet-on-man action on the three new multiplayer maps included.

Local Justice will also give players the M4 Assault Rifle, a new Light Fingers Item for faster looting, and a new faction, the São Paulo Police, when it's released on July 17.

The pre-order and retail DLC, which includes another new map, will become available to buy online at the same time, while Rockstar Pass owners get all the new content for free.

PC Gamer's official Max Payne 3 review will be up soon. In the meantime, Tyler Wilde and Evan Lahti break it down in detail in the latest PC Gamer US Podcast .